Ackermann to finally put Lions fans out of their misery and reveal his future plans

Ackermann is expected to move to Kingsholm where he is likely to have a big job on his hands in charge of the struggling team.

Gloucester impressively downed Cardiff Blues this weekend but they are struggling just below mid table in the Premiership.

Ackermann can take up the offer in the comforting knowledge that his Lions are again contenders for a favourable play-off spot in Super Rugby.

“It looks like this season is going to go all the way again like last season... into those last few weeks‚” said Ackermann after his side had to repel the advances of a highly fired up Sharks team before beating them 34-29 at Ellis Park on Saturday.

It took a bit of brilliance of substitute Kwagga Smith to break the deadlock as he sent Jaco Kriel on his way to a match winning try.

It was however a game of limb-numbing intensity and it took his side a while to give as good as they got.

“You can't shy away from that physical confrontation‚” Ackermann said.

“By being in that fight the spaces open up. That was a great test for us.”

Captain Warren Whiteley thought the game tactically was like a Test match.

“It wasn't pretty. We weren't at our best. It was a helluva game. It was tight with very good tactical kicking. I thoroughly enjoyed it.”

As much as his team fronted up Ackermann lauded their ability to stay calm in the heat of battle.

He pointed to “the small little decisions” when they fell behind.

“Some teams would have kicked for the posts but Warren backed the line-out.

"I think those small moments were important‚” Ackermann said about the significant swing which saw the Lions score two converted tries either side of the break.

“I think it gives the guys confidence‚” he said about their comeback.

“If you look at the Crusaders and what they did in the first three or four games.

"That side will thrive under pressure when it comes to play-offs.”

“This is what's going to make us grow as a side‚” said Whiteley.

“When we have to fight and grind it out.”

Ackermann can take a bow too.

Some were a little surprised that he had substituted live wire scrumhalf Faf de Klerk with Ross Cronje by the 50th minute.

“Obviously Faf had good moments where he really tested the Sharks' defence.

"He speeded up the game.

"Then‚ obviously we had to look at the errors he started to make.

“We must back guys. Ross isn't like a rookie in his second or third Super Rugby match.

"He's experienced and he brings a lot of calmness.

“You are not going to change Faf's character‚ and that's great because it suits our team.

"He will always look for opportunity but we needed calmness when we pulled ahead of them. We felt Ross was going to bring that stability.”

The Lions have a bye this week and the coach feels it comes at the right time. There is much to absorb‚ much to improve.

“It is a pity the second one (bye) doesn't.

"The first one is perfect. We have a lot of bumps and bruises.

"The guys are sore. If you look at what the Stormers did against the Cheetahs‚ it is going to be another huge challenge (for us in a fortnight).

"It is not going to get easier because after that we play the Jaguares and then we jump on a plane.”

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport