Brumbies in try stampede over woeful Reds

The Brumbies totted up 33 unanswered points in the second half after being held 10-10 by the Reds at half-time.

Stephen Larkham's team scored six tries to one with fly-half Wharenui Hawera chipping in with 13 points from five conversions and a penalty.

It was the Brumbies' 10th consecutive Australian derby win, while the dismal Reds slumped to their sixth straight defeat this season.

The Brumbies broke away shortly after the resumption with a try to hooker Robbie Abel off the back of a rolling maul quickly followed up by a runaway try from fullback Aidan Toua.

It got worse for the struggling Reds with number eight Jarrad Butler scoring off another rolling maul, and replacement James Dargaville and flanker Chris Alcock adding further tries in the final minutes.

The Brumbies have opened up an eight-point lead over the NSW Waratahs in the Australian conference with the Reds a further two points away.

"I am very happy with the second half, it is probably one of the best halves of rugby I've been involved with at this club," Brumbies skipper Scott Fardy said.

It was an abject showing from the Reds which skipper Stephen Moore described as "embarrassing".

"Ten-all at half-time, I don't know what to say, it was embarrassing," Moore said.

"I thought we did some good stuff in the first half, but we restarted poorly conceding two quick tries in the second half, that got us on the back foot and we probably didn't show enough fight."

The Brumbies have now won their last five games against the Reds, who have lost their last 12 games away from home.

The home side's victory came at a price, with centre Kyle Godwin (broken hand) and back-rower Jordan Smiler (hamstring) not finishing the game.

The Brumbies face the Rebels in Melbourne next week in another Australian derby, while the Reds host South Africa's Southern Kings in Brisbane.