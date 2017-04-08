Sunwolves shock Bulls for first win of season

They were shocked by a narrow 21-20 defeat to the Sunwolves in Tokyo on Saturday morning that has left them second from the bottom on the Africa Conference 1 standings.

The 2007, 2009 and 2010 Super Rugby champions have managed only one win from the six matches so far and they are faced with a mountain to climb to refresh their season.

The Sunwolves have recorded their first win over a South African franchise after they took full advantage of a late yellow card to midfielder Jan Serfontein to score 11 points in the last 10 minutes and claim first win of the campaign.

The Bulls return home and their first match is scheduled against the unpredictable Jaguares on Saturday night but they appear to be out of the running for one of the play-off spots.

After taking on the Jaguares next weekend, the Bulls have a heavy schedule with clashes against Cheetahs, Crusaders, Highlanders, Lions, Hurricanes, Sharks, Kings, Stormers that will define their season.

Sunwolves’ two tries were scored by Rahboni Warren-Vosayaco and Takaaki Nakazuru while Yu Tamura kicked one conversion and a penalty and Hayden Cripps kicked two penalties.

The Bulls touched down from the efforts of Burger Odendaal and Travis Ismaiel while Tiaan Schoeman kicked two conversions and two penalties which at the end proved not to be enough.

The Bulls will have only themselves to blame for this loss as replacement flyhalf Francois Brummer missed a penalty from a good scoring position with two minutes remaining on the clock that could have stolen the match.

Scorers:

Sunwolves – Tries: Rahboni Warren-Vosayaco, Takaaki Nakazuru. Conversions: Yu Tamura. Penalties: Hayden Cripps (2), Yu Tamura.

Vodacom Bulls – Tries: Burger Odendaal, Travis Ismaiel. Conversions: Tian Schoeman (2). Penalties: Schoeman

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport