Neil Powell’s team top the standings on 145 points‚ 23 clear of Fiji going into round eight in Singapore this weekend.

It’s a massive lead and things would have to go horribly wrong for the Blitzboks to falter from here despite a depleted squad.

If the Blitzboks manage three semi-final appearances from here on in‚ a not unreasonable expectation considering they have made seven finals‚ they would take a minimum of another 45 log points.

That would put them on 190 points‚ which is more than Fiji can reach even if they win in Singapore‚ Paris and London.

The most log points the islanders could reach is 188 – not impossible‚ but improbable.

Despite SA having one hand on their second overall series title‚ the team are not looking that far ahead as they regroup after making the Hong Kong final last week before losing 22-0 to Fiji in the final.

In Singapore the Blitzboks are pooled with England‚ France and Japan this weekend.

In 42 matches this season the Blitzboks have only lost four games – three of those defeats have been against England.

So this will be a tough pool‚ and one they must come out of to maintain their superb momentum.

But after losing Rosko Specman‚ Kyle Brown‚ Stephan Dippenaar‚ Justin Geduld and Carel du Preez to injury and Kwagga Smith and Seabelo Senatla are to Super Rugby‚ the team was dealt a further blow in Hong Kong.

Selvyn Davids‚ himself a replacement for Specman‚ has been ruled out of Singapore after sustaining an ankle injury.

Powell has called up Sandile Ngcobo as a replacement.

Davids‚ who made his debut in Hong Kong in the sweeper role‚ was replaced by the travelling reserve Ryan Oosthuizen for the Cup Final against Fiji.

But Powell has opted for another backline player as replacement.

“It is a pity that Selvyn picked up an injury as he showed good touches in Hong Kong‚ but injuries are part of rugby‚ something we are pretty aware of at the moment‚” Powell said.

“We are replacing a backline player with another one‚ so Sandile was the obvious call. He also joined us in Vancouver following the injury to Stephan Dippenaar‚ so is no stranger to our system.

"Ryan will remain the back-up‚ but as he saw in Hong Kong‚ could be called upon at any time.”

