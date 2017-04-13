The crunch Super Rugby match at Newlands sees a potential first cap for the talented flank‚ who replaces the injured Cobus Wiese in the squad. Nizaam Carr‚ who was on the bench during last week’s 34-26 win over the Chiefs at Newlands‚ will start in the No 6 shirt in Wiese’s absence with Johan du Toit on the bench. The 21-year-old Johan du Toit is a large flank‚ measuring 1.95m and weighing 108kg. “Johan is similar to his brother in that he has a massive work ethic and work rate‚” Fleck said.

“He gets across the park‚ and he also gives us a lineout option from the bench. “He has a huge appetite for work and he hits rucks and likes to make tackles and that frees up other players in the team. His selection is another way to balance our loose trio out.”

Pieter-Steph returns to the starting lineup to partner Eben Etzebeth in the second row after missing the Chiefs match with a knee injury. Scrumhalf Jano Vermaak is back in the starting lineup after missing last weekend due to concussion while Dewaldt Duvenage is given a rest. Godlen Masimla moves on to the bench. “It’s simple rotation with Duvenage because he has played every game this year‚” Fleck said.

“He is going on the three-week tour to New Zealand after this‚ so he needs to be fresh.” Tighthead Wilco Louw drops down to the bench to accommodate Frans Malherbe in the starting lineup while the backline from flyhalf onwards remains unchanged. The Stormers are one of only two undefeated teams in Super Rugby (the Crusaders are the other) but even so Fleck feels that the Lions have earned the right to start as favourites. “It’s always a big game‚ that’s the nature of the competition‚” Fleck said.

“But it is a derby against arguably the best team in SA. “I see they (the Lions) have claimed the underdog tag‚ but I don’t see how they get it because they are Super Rugby finalists from last year and are playing exceptional rugby again.

"We are at home so I suppose that evens it out a little. It’s even and I don’t see any underdogs tags here. “We’ve improved on our style in the pre-season through hard work‚ and long may it continue. “It will be an exciting game of rugby and I’m proud of what that coaching staff has done for Lions rugby and what it has done for South African rugby.”

Stormers: 15 SP Marais‚ 14 Cheslin Kolbe‚ 13 EW Viljoen‚ 12 Dan du Plessis‚ 11 Dillyn Leyds‚ 10 Robert du Preez‚ 9 Jano Vermaak‚ 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe‚ 7 Siya Kolisi (captain)‚ 6 Nizaam Carr‚ 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ 4 Eben Etzebeth (vice-captain)‚ 3 Frans Malherbe‚ 2 Bongi Mbonambi‚ 1 JC Janse van Rensburg.

Replacements: 16 Ramone Samuels‚ 17 Oli Kebble‚ 18 Wilco Louw‚ 19 Jan de Klerk‚ 20 Johan du Toit‚ 21 Godlen Masimla‚ 22 Kurt Coleman‚ 23 Dan Kriel.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport