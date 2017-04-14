The Stormers come into the match off a superb 34-26 win over the Chiefs last weekend‚ while the Lions enjoyed a bye.

It was a performance filled with skill and intensity from the Stormers‚ which leaves them as one of only two undefeated teams in the competition. New Zealand’s Crusaders are the other 100 percent team.

But as the saying goes‚ you’re only as good as your last game.

“We’ve got to play with the same ferocity and tempo that we did last week‚” Fleck said. “We were able to hang in at the death when the Chiefs upped the tempo. Our conditioning got us through.

“The Lions will ask a lot of us defensively‚ especially in the last 10 to 20 minutes. They will come at us and to beat them we have to match their tempo.

“We know what’s coming and we will have to fight hard. The message to the team is to show that last week wasn’t a one-off. If we want to show exceptional growth‚ we have to put in back-to-back performances like that.”

Lions coach Johan Ackermann surprised by picking Ross Cronje at scrumhalf over the unpredictable Faf de Klerk.

It’s a ploy designed give the Lions a more accurate kicking game‚ lessening the chance of giving the Stormers loose ball to counter from.

Cronje also provides a steadier hand in the tighter first hour of the match‚ while De Klerk’s natural ball-playing instincts could come to the fore in the final 20 minutes when there is more space as bodies fatigue.

The Stormers are also going to have to find a way to come up with another 80 minutes of intensity‚ after the huge physical battle with the Chiefs last week. They could run out of petrol in the final quarter.

“I’d say work rate is the one thing that might be the difference between winning and losing‚” Stormers captain Siya Kolisi said.

“It’s been good so far this year but we have to work hard at it. We continually want to improve.

“The Lions are similar to the Chiefs but it will be more personal because we’re playing against fellow countrymen. We haven’t won against them in a while.”

The Stormers haven’t beaten the Lions since 2015‚ so it hasn’t been as long as they might think. But after suffering some heavy Currie Cup defeats‚ it’s understandable that the players feel it’s been a long time since their last win.

The Stormers did beat the Lions in a high-scoring pre-season match‚ but Fleck dismissed that game as experimental.

“It’s been a tough week because the players are sore after the Chiefs game‚ so we had to be smart in how we managed them‚” Fleck said.

“But we are playing against the Lions and we had to get stuck in on the training pitch. If we work hard in the week‚ we get the rewards at the weekend.

“We had a good session today (Thursday) and got through everything we wanted to‚ unlike last week.

“The Lions have had a break and will be fresh‚ but I’m sure they’ve had a tough week as well.

“Ackers and Swys (de Bruyn) know what buttons to push and they will get the best out of their team.

“Mentally it was always going to be tough after such a high last week‚ but on Monday they were fully focused. That’s testament to Siya and Eben Etzebeth as leaders.

“The humility of this group is outstanding. They appreciated the win on Saturday and enjoyed it‚ but on Sunday and Monday they went straight back into their recovery status.”

STORMERS: 15 SP Marais‚ 14 Cheslin Kolbe‚ 13 EW Viljoen‚ 12 Dan du Plessis‚ 11 Dillyn Leyds‚ 10 Robert du Preez‚ 9 Jano Vermaak‚ 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe‚ 7 Siya Kolisi (c)‚ 6 Nizaam Carr‚ 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ 4 Eben Etzebeth‚ 3 Frans Malherbe‚ 2 Bongi Mbonambi‚ 1 JC Janse van Rensburg

Replacements: 16 Ramone Samuels‚ 17 Oli Kebble‚ 18 Wilco Louw‚ 19 Jan de Klerk‚ 20 Johan du Toit‚ 21 Godlen Masimla‚ 22 Kurt Coleman‚ 23 Dan Kriel

LIONS: 15 Andries Coetzee‚ 14 Madosh Tambwe‚ 13 Lionel Mapoe‚ 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg‚ 11 Courtnall Skosan‚ 10 Elton Jantjies‚ 9 Ross Cronje‚ 8 Warren Whiteley (c)‚ 7 Ruan Ackermann‚ 6 Jaco Kriel‚ 5 Franco Mostert‚ 4 Andries Ferreira‚ 3 Ruan Dreyer‚ 2 Malcolm Marx‚ 1 Jacques v Rooyen

Replacements: 16 Robbie Coetzee‚ 17 Corne Fourie‚ 18 Johannes Jonker‚ 19 Lourens Erasmus‚ 20 Kwagga Smith‚ 21 Faf de Klerk‚ 22 Harold Vorster‚ 23 Sylvian Mahuza

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport