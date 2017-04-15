Reds break losing run against hapless Kings

The Reds scored seven tries to five with Quade Cooper returning from suspension to kick six conversions.

Former Wallaby flanker George Smith celebrated his 150th Super Rugby appearance with a try.

Eto Nabuli, Karmichael Hunt and Izaia Perese all scored doubles for the Reds while Makazole Mapimpi (two), Chris Cloete, Louis Schreuder and Masixole Bande crossed for the Kings.

"We're just stoked with the win. It's been a difficult start to the season, so to run out at our home ground and earn a win for ourselves and our fans is really rewarding," Reds coach Nick Styles said.

"It was great to see Quade and Karmichael come back into the side and have an impact, but I was also pleased with the performances of some of our younger generation, they handled the pressure of starting well."

The Reds led 14-10 at half-time and opened a 47-17 lead with under 20 minutes left before the Port Elizabeth-based Kings finished with 17 points to close the gap to 13 points at full-time.

It was Queensland's second win of a lacklustre season, while the Kings are languishing at the bottom of South Africa 2 conference with just one win from eight outings.

The 11,336 crowd was the lowest at a Reds game in a decade since 12,500 attended the Reds-Cheetahs game in 2007.

The Reds will not be in action again until their Australian derby with the NSW Waratahs in Brisbane on April 29.

The Kings, who along with the Cheetahs are earmarked as likely to be dropped by their South African union for next year's Super Rugby competition, continue their Australasian tour against the Waratahs in Sydney on April 21.