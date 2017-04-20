The highly-rated Serfontein announced this week that he has decided not to renew his contract with the Pretoria side for personal reasons and will explore better lucrative opportunities abroad.

“I knew about Jan’s situation before and to be honest it is difficult to keep guys like that in South Africa‚" said Marais on Thursday after announcing the squad to face the Cheetahs at Loftus on Saturday.

"We offered him a contract‚ the Springboks offered him a contract‚ I sat him down but he believes that there will be better opportunities outside the country and unfortunately that is that.

"We cannot compete against the amounts of monies that these guys get overseas‚ unless we let go of seven guys."

Serfontein‚ who is not available this weekend as per a Saru agreement‚ is among the changes that Marais has made for the clash against the visitors from Bloemfontein.

In other changes‚ Jacobie Adriaanse will earn his 30th cap at tighthead prop in place of rested Trevor Nyakane while Jason Jenkins will start at lock where he has swapped places with RG Snyman from last weekend's starting pack against the Jaguares.

With Serfontein not available‚ Jesse Kriel moves to the number 13‚ Warrick Gelant slots in at fullback and Duncan Naude will only makes the bench in this match where the Bulls will be looking for revenge following first round loss in Bloemfontein.

“We expected more from the side at the beginning but we are at home and we just have to look at this weekend’s game and noting beyond that.

"They (Cheetahs) are playing a good brand of rugby at the moment‚ they are a very competitive side and they create opportunities to score again you.

"I don’t think we are the same team from the last time we lost to them in Bloemfontein at the beginning of the season.

"We are a different team in terms of player fitness and attitude‚ we are playing at home and that makes a huge difference.

"We are definitely better off than when we faced them at round two of the competition."

Bulls captain Adrian Strauss said they must use their Loftus home ground advantage to their benefit.

“This match is a very important one for us and it is good to be back home and playing at Loftus‚" Strauss said.

"The Cheetahs pose a different threat‚ they are very good at set-pieces and on the attack as well.

"We have to match them physically upfront and cross the advantage line‚ take three pointers whenever we can and also score tries.”

Teams:

Bulls:

15 Warrick Gelant‚ 14 Travis Ismaiel‚ 13 Jesse Kriel‚ 12 Burger Odendaal‚ 11 Jamba Ulengo‚ 10 Handre Pollard‚ 9 Piet van Zyl‚ 8 Hanro Liebenberg‚ 7 Jannes Kirsten‚ 6 Nic de Jager‚ 5 Lood de Jager‚ 4 Jason Jenkins‚ 3 Jacobie Adriaanse‚ 2 Adriaan Strauss (capt)‚ 1 Pierre Schoeman

Subs:

16 Jaco Visagie‚ 17 Lizo Gqoboka‚ 18 Martin Dreyer‚ 19 RG Snyman‚ 20 Marnus Schoeman/Jacques Potgieter‚ 21 Rudy Paige‚ 22 Tian Schoeman/Francois Brummer‚ 23 Franco Naude

Cheetahs:

15 Clayton Blommetjies‚ 14 William Small-Smith‚ 13 Francois Venter (capt)‚ 12 Nico Lee‚ 11 Raymond Rhule‚ 10 Niel Marais‚ 9 Shaun Venter‚ 8 Henco Venter‚ 7 Oupa Mohoje‚ 6 Paul Schoeman‚ 5 Carl Wegner‚ 4 Armandt Koster‚ 3 Johan Coetzee‚ 2 Torsten van Jaarsveld‚ 1 Charles Marais

Subs:

16 Elandre Huggett‚ 17 Ox Nche‚ 18. Tom Botha‚ 19 Francois Uys‚ 20 Niell Jordaan‚ 21 Uzair Cassiem‚ 22 Tian Meyer‚ 23 Fred Zeilinga

