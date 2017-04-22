Bulls bulldoze Cheetahs to snatch late win

The Bulls are accustomed to awkward Super Rugby moments but a losing double against the Cheetahs ranks as one of the worst.

While it was only their third win in eight matches, it allows them an easier break for their bye before confronting the New Zealand threats and the Lions next month.

The Cheetahs have mastered the art of the immaculate first half but they were let down by another insipid second half showing. While they left a fair few points, they were deserved first stanza leaders.

Paul Schoeman's seventh minute try from a rolling was an indication of their improved physicality but they mixed well with the Bulls in the collisions.

Interestingly, they chose to run from almost everywhere, probably in recognition of the counter-attacking threat posed by Warrick Gelant.

With one foray that Gelant had, he tore the Cheetahs defence to shreds but there weren't any support runners to complement his work.

That was symptomatic of the lack of creativity the Bulls displayed, clearly missing Handre Pollard's influence at flyhalf. Tian Schoeman's no slouch but he's not in Pollard's class.

Based on his performance, it's going to be a painfully long period without their star pivot even though he improved in the second half.

While Schoeman's normally unflappable from the kicking tee, him missing an easy penalty in the 15th minute upset the already irritable crowd.

Jacques Potgieter's 55th minute try brought the Bulls back into the game. It was a turning point considering how the Bulls have been able to raise their game in the second stanza.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport