Cloete predicts more upsets from the Kings

The Kings are back home after a good three-week Australian tour that saw them play some enterprising and gutsy rugby even though they lost to the Western Force and the Reds.

They were 17-0 down against the Waratahs but rallied to win 26-24 to give the squad a boost before taking on the struggling Rebels in Port Elizabeth this weekend.

It was only the Kings’ seventh win as a franchise in their third season in the competition and in their 39th game.

“We are definitely going to cause a few more surprises this year‚” Cloete said.

“We really believed that we would go three from three on tour but it didn’t work out that way.

“As a team we really back ourselves against anyone in the competition.

"There are some nice derbies to come against the Bulls‚ Cheetahs and Lions and we have the Rebels this week and the Brumbies to come‚ so we will give them all a good crack.

“This is rugby and this is professional sport‚ and we always believe we can win.”

Cloete praised the efforts of coach Deon Davids‚ who has moulded a tight unit out of players mostly discarded by other unions.

The Kings are also playing knowing that the franchise will be cut from Super Rugby at the end of the year. But instead of dipping performances‚ the team’s form continues to improve.

“Deon is a great guy who interacts with the players really well‚” Cloete said.

“He let’s the guys express themselves within the framework and structure he has set for the team.

“He also tries to instil fun and makes sure we enjoy playing rugby. You can’t have a job where there is no enjoyment.

“We will see what happens with the Kings next year and if we do get cut I’m sue I’ll be able to find something.

“But as a group we are just focused on playing each game. I take it week by week and give it my all.”

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport