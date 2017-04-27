Last week the redoubtable combination of Jacques van Rooyen‚ Malcolm Marx and Ruan Dreyer was deployed off the bench as the Lions successfully reeled in the Jaguares in a 24-21 victory at Ellis Park.

The trio made an immediate impact helping turn around the Lions fortunes.

At one stage the disjointed Lions looked destined for defeat‚ but the fresh legs helped subdue the belligerent South Americans.

Scrumming superiority will be a handy tool against a team as plucky as the Force.

Dave Wessels' team has won only two matches in this campaign but they have proved determined adversaries‚ especially when they host teams in Perth.

They are particularly adept at stunting teams' momentum but they have shown very little by way of slick‚ cutting edge attack.

Wessels this week lamented his team's inability to shed the tag of plucky losers. He argued that they now need to convert solid performances into victories.

They kept the free running Chiefs in check last weekend and are likely to borrow from the same script to rein in the Lions.

Whether they have the firepower to keep the Lions on the back foot is highly debatable. While the Lions will be at full strength in their front row‚ they will be without star flanker Jaco Kriel due to injury.

Kwagga Smith‚ a man seemingly in perpetual motion‚ will pack down on the side of the scrum in the position vacated by Kriel‚ scrumhalf Faf de Klerk rotates with Ross Cronjé‚ while wing Sylvian Mahuza replaces Madosh Tambwe who is doing duty for the SA u20 squad.

Cyle Brink and Anthony Volmink are additions to the bench.

Captain Warren Whiteley‚ who will play in his 75th Super Rugby match for the Lions‚ will be mindful that his team needs greater accuracy if they are going to stretch their lead at the top of the South African conference.

The Cheetahs have meanwhile introduced prop Ox Nché‚ loose forward Uzair Cassiem and wing Sergeal Petersen to their starting line-up for their match against the log leading Crusaders in Bloemfontein.

In a positional switch Paul Schoeman moves from flank to No8.

The Crusaders are the only unbeaten side in Super Rugby ‚ while the Cheetahs are searching for their first win since Round Three in the competition.

The Lions team to play the Force - Andries Coetzee; Sylvian Mahuza‚ Lionel Mapoe‚ Harold Mapoe‚ Courtnall Skosan; Elton Jantjies‚ Faf de Klerk; Warren Whiteley (captain)‚ Ruan Ackermann‚ Kwagga Smith; Franco Mostert‚ Andries Ferreira; Ruan Dreyer‚ Malcolm Marx‚ Jacques van Rooyen. Substitutes: Robbie Coetzee‚ Corne Fourie‚ Johannes Jonker‚ Lourens Erasmus‚ Cyle Brink; Dillon Smit‚ Jacques Nel‚ Anthony Volmink.

The Cheetahs team to play the Crusaders - Clayton Blommetjies; Sergeal Petersen‚ Francois Venter (captain)‚ Nico Lee‚ Raymond Rhule; Niel Marais‚ Shaun Venter; Paul Schoeman‚ Oupa Mohoje‚ Uzair Cassiem; Carl Wegner‚ Armandt Koster; Johan Coetzee‚ Torsten van Jaarsveld‚ Ox Nché. Substitutes: Elandré Huggett‚ Charles Marais‚ Tom Botha‚ Francois Uys‚ Henco Venter; Niel Jordaan/William Small-Smith‚ Tian Meyer.

-TMG Digital.