Crusaders cruise past Cheetahs to stretch unbeaten run

Franco Smith's side put up a better fight than the Stormers but the crowd of 12,244 was treated to an exhibition of counterattacking rugby by the South Islanders and the hosts' torpid tackling.

Of the Cheetahs' six consecutive defeats, this one put their sorry and bleak Super Rugby future in perspective.

Teams are judged on how they perform against the top sides.

On the basis of their insipid showing, there's no place for them at Super Rugby's top table.

The Cheetahs didn't even have their customary first half paper fire before predictably smouldering out.

The Crusaders proceed to Tshwane on the back of nine consecutive wins where the fragile Bulls await.

Pathetic tackle attempts by Raymond Rhule, Sergeal Petersen and Clayton Blommetjies all had a hand in the Crusaders' three first half tries.

However, they all had a hand in the Cheetahs' first try and a contender for try of the season in the season.

Having collected the ball from a stray kick in his 22, Blommetjies combined with his back three members at various points to slice up the normal solid Crusaders' defence.

Rhule crossed the whitewash in the 20th minute and aside from Retshegofaditswe “Ox” Nche's 55th minute try, the Cheetahs lacked defensive benevolence.

Fullback David Havili opened the Crusaders' try account in the 17th minute after Seta Tamanivalu bumped off Rhule before offloading.

George Bridge's 34th minute try was a case of characteristically slack fringe defending from the hosts while his 39th minute touchdown was a thing of beauty.

The left wing collected Richie Mounga's deep cross kick and scooted past three would be defenders.

That try ended the game as a contest after Petersen's 37th minute effort was disallowed because of a questionable decision from TMO Johan Greef to rule Nche's pass forward.

The loosehead prop put in a superb shift and once his scrumming is sorted out, must be sounded out as the heir to Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira's throne.

Scott Robertson's side shifted gears in the second half and made the Cheetahs pay for Armandt Koster's needless 43rd minute yellow card.

Richie Mo'unga, Havili and Mitchell Drummond diced up the ripe Cheetahs defence while stretching the lead to 43-14.

Bridge completed his hattrick in the 69th minute but the Cheetahs at least found some strength to score 80th minute try through Petersen to save themselves the indignity of not scoring against a 13-man side after Mitchell Hunt and Sam Whitelock were yellow carded.

Scorers:

Cheetahs (21):

Tries: Raymond Rhule, Retshegofaditswe Nche, Sergeal Petersen

Conversions: Niel Marais (3)

Crusaders (48):

Tries: David Havili (2), George Bridge (3), Richie Mo'unga, Mitchell Drummond

Conversions: Mo'unga (5)

Penalty: Mo'unga

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport