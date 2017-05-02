The Stormers are reeling after three successive defeats‚ including two records losses on their current New Zealand tour against the Crusaders and Highlanders.

Added to that they have a mounting injury list that saw four more players go home on Sunday following a 57-14 loss to the Highlanders in Dunedin.

It’s no wonder the mood in the camp was sombre over the weekend before giving way to excitement as they prepare to face the tournament’s leading points’ scorers.

On paper they hardly have a chance‚ especially after losing Bok locks Eben Etzebeth and Pieter-Steph du Toit to injury‚ but remaining positive is part of their preparations this week.

“It never rains it pours and it’s tough going for the boys at the moment‚” Fleck said from Wellington.

“The last three results haven’t been good and the injury situation hasn’t helped.

“But the squad is fighting tough and in good spirits. We are continuing to work hard and the guys are also trying to enjoy themselves on tour.

"It’s not easy and we always knew it was going to be tough against some of the top sides away from home.”

Fleck said that he was searching for answers to why the team has dipped in focus in the final 15 minutes of the first half in both their losses on tour. It’s in those moments that games were ruthlessly ripped away from them.

“It’s tough when you’re taking results like we have in the last two matches‚” Fleck said. “We have to find where it went wrong technically‚ tactically and emotionally‚ which is the biggest challenge we face.

“The mental challenge is the hardest. We are leaking too many tries and where we see the biggest issue is the last 10-15 minutes of the first half where we have dipped.

“We started both matches well and were able to score points and applied good pressure in the early part of the game. But simple mistakes let the opposition in although we fought hard until the 25-30 minute mark in both games.

“And then for the next 10-12 minutes of those halves we leaked seven tries – four against the Crusaders and three against the Highlanders – so going into halftime the match is done.

“In our opening games of the season‚ at home‚ if we made mistakes‚ we were able to cover them. The opposition probably wasn’t good enough to expose our errors either‚ but over here if you make a mistake‚ they are brutal in punishing you.

“There have been 14 point swingers on this tour when we are literally a pass away from scoring and we cough up possession and they go the length of the field to score.

“It’s been hard on the players to accept that‚ but as a team our philosophy is to play more attacking rugby and mistakes suggest that we are doing that.

"We have fourth most tries‚ fourth most carries and most offloads. Coughing up possession has hurt us. “Defensive line speed has been tough to adjust too and that has caught the guys off guard. Our decision-making needs work but it’s part of the process.”

