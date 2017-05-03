While they haven't capitulated entirely‚ their competitive edge is waning quickly and they will need to be at their best to ward off the threat posed by Tony Brown's side.

To that effect‚ Smith has made five changes to the unit that was soundly beaten by the Crusaders on Saturday evening.

William Small-Smith‚ Tian Meyer‚ Paul Schoeman‚ Carl Wegner and Fred Zeilinga will be tasked with changing the team's fortunes.

They didn't even have their customary half-time lead against the Crusaders even though they were robbed of a certain try just before half-time because of indifferent officiating.

Small-Smith will have big questions asked of his defensive fortitude at inside centre where he will be lining up alongside captain Francois Venter.

The engine room that did admirable service in the face of a brutal Crusaders onslaught sees Wegner start alongside Francois Uys with Armandt Koster being demoted to the bench.

Uzair Caseem will also be on bench duty where a loose trio of Teboho “Oupa” Mohoje‚ Henco Venter and Paul Schoeman will be asked to keep Liam Squire and company at arm's length.

A re-jigged half-back pairing sees Tian Meyer and Fred Zeilinga teaming up‚ with the former gaining his 50th Super Rugby cap.

Brown also picked a strong side that will be without star fullback Ben Smith where the likes of Elliot Dixon‚ Richard Buckman and Ash Dixon will be easing themselves on from the bench after their respective injury layoffs.

Teams:

Cheetahs: 15 Clayton Blommetjies‚ 14 Sergeal Petersen‚ 13 Francois Venter‚ 12 William Small-Smith‚ 11 Raymond Rhule‚ 10 Fred Zeilinga‚ 9 Tian Meyer‚ 8 Henco Venter‚ 7 Teboho Mohoje‚ 6 Paul Schoeman‚ 5 Francois Uys‚ 4 Carl Wegner‚ 3 Johan Coetzee‚ 2 Torsten van Jaarsveld‚ 1 Ox Nche

Replacements: 16 Elandre Huggett‚ 17 Charles Marais‚ 18 Tom Botha‚ 19 Armandt Koster‚ 20 Uzair Caseem‚ 21 Neil Jordaan‚ 22 Shaun Venter‚ 23 Niel Marais

Highlanders: 15 Matt Faddes‚ 14 Waisake Naholo‚ 13 Malakai Fekitoa‚ 12 Rob Thompson‚ 11 Patrick Osborne‚ 10 Marty Banks‚ 9 Aaron Smith‚ 8 Luke Whitelock (captain)‚ 7 Dillon Hunt‚ 6 Liam Squire‚ 5 Tom Franklin‚ 4 Joe Wheeler‚ 3 Siosuia Halanukonuka‚ 2 Liam Coltman‚ 1 Daniel Lienert-Brown.

Replacements: 16 Ash Dixon‚ 17 Aki Seiuli‚ 18 Siate Tokolahi‚ 19 Elliot Dixon‚ 20 Gareth Evans‚ 21 Kayne Hammington‚ 22 Fletcher Smith‚ 23 Richard Buckman.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport