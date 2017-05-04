From breeding ground Selborne College to the Sharks and Western Province‚ it seems a fairly normal path. But that’s where Cloete’s road diverges across the Indian Ocean – not to the rugby heartlands of Australia or New Zealand – but Kandy in Sri Lanka.

Who knew there was even a rugby league on an island more commonly associated with cricket?

But Cloete spent seven months in the heat and humble surroundings‚ hitting rucks and engaging in a culture far removed from his comfort zone in pursuit of his dream of playing high-level rugby.

“I was contracted to Sharks immediately after school but after two years they didn’t renew it‚” Cloete said.

“So I moved to WP where I played Vodacom Cup under John Dobson.

“I played five or six matches before I contracted glandular fever and that took me out of the game for the entire season. From then on it was a bit of club rugby back in Durban and some Varsity Cup.

“Sri Lanka was a surprisingly decent level of rugby because there were a lot of Fijian Sevens players in the league and a few ITM Cup guys from NZ as well as some tough buggers from Samoa and Tonga.

“The league has stopped recruiting foreigners because there isn’t much money to go around‚ but when I was there I earned decent money and gained great experience both on and off the field.”

That experience is edging him closer to Bok selection with each passing week in Super Rugby. Cloete is top of the turnover stats with 14 and well as the tackle turnover category with nine.

These are vital numbers for a fetcher and are the empirical evidence to strengthen his case for Test rugby.

At 1.76m and barely 100kg‚ Cloete is not a modern day monster but his pure instinct for burrowing into the dark places and doing his job has impressed one of the greats – Heinrich Brüssow.

The former Bok flank‚ who is himself only 30‚ believes that the 27-year-old Cloete should be groomed for the Bok role sooner rather than later.

“A fetcher has three roles – turnovers‚ slowing ball down and protecting your own possession – and Chris does all three really well‚” Brüssow said.

“Chris has put up his hand this season at a time when we are lacking pure fetchers in SA. “We have a lot of good ball carriers but there are not many guys who can make turnovers and slow ball down.

“For the Kings he is also a vital cog because they have a good defence system which relies on slowing opposition ball.

"When they get that right they stay in the game and can come away with some good results like we’ve seen.

“Chris’ ability to slow ball has been vital for the Kings. He is very quick to get to rucks and he also makes excellent decisions about when to attack the ball and when to leave it. He is also strong over the ball combined with a good attitude‚ which leads to good turnovers.

“I’ve seen his impact on opponents when they suddenly have to commit more guys to the breakdown to compete with him‚ which in turn takes them out of their own structure a little bit.

“Look‚ he has a good chance of being in the Bok mix‚ although he would have to come in behind Francois Louw.

"The Boks need another option‚ and Chris could provide it.

“He needs to be around the Bok squad so that the coaches can have a look at him and see what his attitude is like. Because on the field he has a great attitude‚ which an openside needs.

“The Boks have three years to mould this guy into international level in time for the Rugby World Cup in 2019.

"He needs to get into the Bok environment so they can bring him on slowly.”

Cloete’s destructive ability at the breakdown adds weight to the theory that menacing opensides are born‚ not made.

“Being a fetcher is instinctive. I’ve never really been taught how to arrive at a ruck‚ or how to anticipate where a ruck is going to be‚ I just get there.

"I’ve been playing openside since I was about eight‚ so I’ve been doing it for years. I’ve played the same way my whole life.

“I don’t think you can teach someone to be a fetcher‚ you just have it in you or not. A coach can’t teach you how to get to rucks. You just do.”

