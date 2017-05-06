Assertive Sharks overpower Western Force in Durban

Of particular interest to the Bok coach ahead of the June series against France was the battle-readiness of the players who occupied the flyhalf berth for the Sharks.

Curwin Bosch, is an indubitably gifted player but a Test match unknown, while the back from injury Pat Lambie has cast iron credentials which haven't been put to the ultimate test for some time.

Bosch produced a mixed bag, although almost inevitably even then he managed to flirt with the sublime, like in the 55th minute when he displayed his footballing skills in concert with Jeremy Ward.

It is in contact however that he is least productive as it proved in the first half when S'bu Nkosi had a try disallowed.

By the time Lambie made it on, the Sharks had broken the Force's back. His ice cool composure wasn't tested and Coetzee may have to book another flight.

This match was no ringing endorsement for the virtues of Super Rugby, but Coetzee must have been impressed with other candidates blipping on his Bok radar.

Loosehead Thomas du Toit continues to make his presence felt, centre Lukhanyo Am thought out of the box when needed, while loose forward Jean-Luc du Preez was a willing and able battering ram.

For menace and nuisance value the Force achieved what they set out to do, but ultimately the slow poison of the Sharks' scrum set in motion a dominoe effect that helped the hosts turn the game.

They had been in the ascendancy in the scrums, but didn't get real reward for it until late in the half when they were a point down.

The penalty they earned in the 35th minute was kicked to touch, the Force infringed on two more occasions before centre Curtis Rona was sin-binned for being offside.

With Rona in the bin Ward scored in midfield and with the halftime whistle looming Am kicked into space, collected before offloading to Du Preez who dotted down.

With a deficit to wipe out the Force played with greater endeavour ion the second half but they don't possess the competition's sharpest attack.

The Sharks had done enough to keep them at arm's length.

The Sharks have lost only two matches this season, and their campaign for a place in the play-offs remain on track.

They got the job done here but you sense they may need to find an extra gear against Super Rugby's big boys.

Scorers:

Sharks (37):

Tries: Jeremy Ward, Jean-Luc du Preez, Curwin Bosch, Lukhanyo Am.

Conversions: Bosch (3) Pat Lambie.

Penalties: Bosch (3).

Force (12):

Tries: James Verity-Amm, Marcel Brache.

Conversion: Ian Prior.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport