The injury‚ sustained in last Friday’s 41-22 loss to the Hurricanes in Wellington‚ might still require surgery‚ which would mean a lengthy lay-off for the pivot. The Stormers are already without first choice flyhalf Jean-Luc du Plessis and third choice Kurt Coleman.

Du Plessis has a groin injury while Coleman has torn ankle ligaments and is also set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

There was no indication from the Stormers that a search for a new flyhalf would start. Damian Willemse‚ who is part of the greater Stormers squad and has played off the bench this season‚ has just been named in the Junior Springboks’ squad for the World Championships in Tbilisi‚ Georgia.

Fleck wouldn't easily deny the youngster the opportunity to play at the event‚ but he might be forced to. Dillyn Leyds has played flyhalf and could do the job on a short-term basis – he stood in when Du Preez left the field late in the first half against the Hurricanes.

But it would be a makeshift job at best. Another option would be to start Dewaldt Duvenage at 10. It’s a role he has also performed in the past‚ but again‚ it would be stopgap measure. The Stormers have a bye this weekend‚ which will allow Du Plessis more time to recover from his groin strain.

Du Plessis was originally ruled out for six weeks in mid-March‚ a time period that has lapsed‚ although he didn’t return to training on Monday.

There was some good news though with the return of Bok centre Damian de Allende (ankle)‚ and Blitzbok flyer Seabelo Senatla (foot) to practice after injury lay-offs. Bok lock Eben Etzebeth and Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ who missed the Hurricanes match through calf and knee injuries respectively‚ were also back at training.

