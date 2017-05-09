If it wasn't for Lionel Cronje's errant boot and Curwin Bosch's calmness under pressure‚ the Sharks would have had their pants unceremoniously pulled down at home on March 18 when the hosts won 19-17.

Having shrugged off that near-embarrassment and the forgettable slugfest against the Rebels three weeks ago‚ Sharks flyer Kobus van Wyk said they're ready for anything the street-smart Kings will throw at them when the two sides meet at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

“The boys did build some momentum when we played against the Jaguares‚ from where we added to that momentum with our decent showing against the Force‚" Van Wyk.

"We know we need to be carrying on with that. The last time we played against the Kings‚ we'd have the ball for three phases then we'd lose it.

"From that resultant turnover‚ they'd score easy tries so we know we have to look after the ball and stick to our structures. I think from there we'll win the game.

“It's tough to look back at what that game presented for us as a team but we also want to build on the momentum we've created for ourselves.

"It's always great to keep the momentum because after the Sunwolves‚ we've got the Stormers and that is a very short week because I think we arrive on the Tuesday.”

They say wings benefit from the platform laid by the inside backs and this rings true for van Wyk.

Pat Lambie's injury-enforced absence allowed the Under-20 bound Bosch to change the face of the once static Sharks backs.

There's a slicker look to the Sharks backs and Van Wyk‚ who moved from the Stormers‚ likes how their machine is purring with the 25-year-old adding that Lwazi Mvovo's experience is one of the reasons why they are doing well.

He also thinks last week's debutant Sibusiso Nkosi is a name to watch out for in years to come.

“Lwazi Mvovo offers some great experience and there also was Nkosi making his debut this past weekend. He's got great feet and lots of speed.

"We're building him into a bigger player because I think in two to three years time‚ he'll be a big player in this franchise.

"There's a lot of potential in our backline‚ we just need to keep the ball and be patient in the gold zone.

“Our strike rate in the gold zone has been four out of 14 so we know we have to be patient in terms of keeping the ball and going through the phases and get some bonus points.”

