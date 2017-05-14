Marais reluctant to blame RG Snyman for Bulls defeat to Highlanders

The young lock was sent off for an illegal cleanout on Highlanders replacement hooker Greg Pleasants-Tate.

Coenraad van Vuuren's resultant try from the ruck was disallowed and four minutes later All Black centre Malakai Fekitoa scored to give the Highlanders a 17-10 win.

It was the Bulls seventh defeat of the season.

“We had opportunities to score in the second half and I think we played well‚" Marais said.

"That seven points was there for us to take and it was always going to be difficult to catch up a seven-point difference.

"It was unfortunate that the seven-point turnaround was costly. At the end of the day‚ RG is 21 and there's not much I can say.

“His intent wasn't to hit the guy on the head. He did something he was penalised for and he made a mistake that he was penalised for.

"He played well and he made a mistake. He's feeling bad because he knows how it important it was for the team and for me.”

Snyman and Highlanders wing Waisake Naholo‚ who was sent off for a similar offence on Bulls centre Burger Odendaal‚ have been cited and will probably have the book thrown at them by Sanzaar.

With Jason Jenkins and Lood de Jager putting in decent shifts‚ Marais has little to worry about should Snyman be suspended.

With the dangerous Lions looming at Ellis Park on Saturday‚ Marais knows his team can at least fight before they can learn to win again.

“I told the guys they could sit in the corner and let everybody kick them or they could come out and fight‚" Marais said.

"This is the youngest Super Rugby side we've ever put out and I'm proud of them. We played against a strong and experienced side.

"The win was there but we didn't take it but I'm proud of the fight back from last week's hammering.

“Last week wasn't a performance we wanted to put up and wanted to see. We didn't foresee that performance. The players had two choices and they took the right one.”

