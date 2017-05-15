Bok coach Allister Coetzee invited Cronje‚ openside flank Chris Cloete‚ No 8 Andisa Ntsila and wing Makazole Mapimpi from the Eastern Cape franchise as part of a 39-man group.

Sharks lock Ruan Botha and Stormers wing Dillyn Leyds join five new Lions players in the group for the camp which takes place in Johannesburg from May 21-23.

Prop Ruan Dreyer‚ scrumhalf Ross Cronje‚ centre Harold Vorster‚ wing Courtnall Skosan and fullback Andries Coetzee have been added from SA’s Super Rugby pacesetters.

Bulls fullback Warrick Gelant is also included while veteran hooker Chiliboy Ralepelle is back in the mix as well.

At the conclusion of the camp on May 23‚ the Springbok squad of 31 players for the June’s Incoming Series against France will be announced‚ as well as the 26-man SA ‘A’ squad for their matches against the French Barbarians.

Following next week’s announcement‚ the Springbok squad will gather in Plettenberg Bay from 28 May to 4 June to continue with preparations for the French series.

No players from the Cheetahs were included as they are on tour in New Zealand. As with the first two camps‚ there are also no overseas-based players amongst the training squad‚ adhering to Regulation 9 of World Rugby.

Next week’s final training camp in Johannesburg will give Coetzee and his management team a last chance to have a close look at several candidates before the Bok coach announce his first official Springbok group of the year.

“As with the previous two camps‚ this assembly provides another chance for the coaches to cast the net wide and to have another closer look at certain positions‚” explained Coetzee.

“There are again some new faces in the wider group who have shown consistently good form during Super Rugby and the coaches are looking forward to continue with our preparations with the group.

"They are knocking hard on the door and will be in contention.

“We will announce the Springbok and SA ‘A’ squads after the camp and I can honestly say that there are still a number of positions up for grabs.”

During their three day stay in Johannesburg the players will undergo medical and conditioning assessments‚ attend gym and have a couple of field training sessions.

The SA ‘A’ squad will take on the French Barbarians in two matches‚ in Durban on 16 June and in Johannesburg on 23 June. They will assemble on Wednesday 7 June in Durban.

The extended Springbok squad for the training camp from 21 – 23 May in Johannesburg (in alphabetical order):

Lukhanyo Am‚ Ruan Botha‚ Chris Cloete‚ Andries Coetzee‚ Lionel Cronje‚ Ross Cronje‚ Damian de Allende‚ Lood de Jager‚ Ruan Dreyer‚ Jean-Luc du Preez‚ Thomas du Toit‚ Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ Dewaldt Duvenage‚ Eben Etzebeth‚ Warrick Gelant‚ Lizo Gqoboka‚ Elton Jantjies‚ Siya Kolisi‚ Jaco Kriel‚ Jesse Kriel‚ Pat Lambie‚ Dillyn Leyds‚ Frans Malherbe‚ Makazole Mapimpi‚ Lionel Mapoe‚ Malcolm Marx‚ Bongi Mbonambi‚ Franco Mostert‚ Tendai Mtawarira‚ Sikhumbuzo Notshe‚ Andisa Ntsila‚ Trevor Nyakane‚ Coenie Oosthuizen‚ Chiliboy Ralepelle‚ Jan Serfontein‚ Courtnall Skosan‚ Jano Vermaak‚ Harold Vorster‚ Warren Whiteley.