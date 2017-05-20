Sharks rip Sunwolves apart in Singapore to edge closer to playoff berth

The South Africans rebounded from last week's shock loss to the Southern Kings to register their eighth win of the season and secure a vital bonus point to surge seven points clear of the Auckland Blues, their closest challenger for the last wildcard into the playoffs.

Despite being decimated by injuries and playing in the stifling humidity of Southeast Asia for the first time, the Sharks dominated the match from the outset, racking up six tries, three by the elusive fullback Mvovo as well two from winger S'busiso Nkosi and one from towering lock Ruan Botha.

The Sunwolves threw caution to the wind in the hope of getting their second win of the season but their inexperience in Super Rugby was once again exposed.

While they showed some flashes of individual brilliance, the second-year franchise undid a lot of their good work by coughing up too much possession and making bad decisions at critical times.

Trailing by 21-7 at halftime, the Sunwolves got to within four points of the Sharks late in the second half as the visitors started to show signs of weariness but dropped the ball inside their own 22 after a risky cross-kick and then gave up three quick tries to remain rooted to the bottom of the standings.