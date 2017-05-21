Ackermann backs Jantjies for the Springbok flyhalf position

Ackermann gave Elton Jantjies an unambiguous thumbs up as Bok flyhalf after the left footer played a leading role in the demolition of the Bulls at Ellis Park.

The endorsement comes at a time Coetzee is short of options with Handre Pollard and Pat Lambie still shaded by injury clouds.

“I'm very biased‚” Ackermann admitted at the outset when asked if Jantjies could have an enduring Test career.

“They have asked me that before about Elton. Can he play‚ does he have the big match temperament and has he got the skills?

“I've put myself out there and always said 'he's got it' and I back him purely because we love him here at the Lions. We believe he can play at the highest level. He's got the skill.

"He showed against the Bulls his goal kicking was phenomenal.

“He can play there. He is a player who plays with confidence and freedom and if you allow that‚ the players around him can understand him and then I believe he can play at the highest level.”

Jantjies' performances have drawn comparisons with the Hurricanes' and All Blacks match winner Beauden Barrett.

Although he doesn't quite have the off-the-mark thrust and speed of Barrett but he too finds gaps and sets those up around him.

Jantjies can be as effective as Barrett‚ Ackermann argued‚ but cautioned it requires unconditional trust.

“Look at the freedom (Beauden) Barrett has. He's got good decision making‚ he can kick a cross kick or a chip and nobody is on his case if it works or if it doesn't.

"They just fix it around him. That is the kind of player Elton can be as well.”

Another Lions player who did his Springbok prospects no harm against the Bulls was the fit again wing Ruan Combrinck.

He wasn't even supposed to play as Sylvian Mahuza was selected in the Lions' starting line-up but the latter picked up an injury on Thursday.

Combrinck who had been on the mend since the Springboks' end of year tour last year with a shoulder injury leapfrogged Anthony Volmink into the starting line-up and made a stunning entrance upon his return.

He rounded off the Lions' first attack of the game with a sumptuous chip and gather which had the crowd in raptures.

“Athnony Volmink really deserved an opportunity because he has been on the bench for a while but we really needed that right foot (Combrinck's)‚” Ackermann explained.

“That must be his favourite corner because last year he scored with his first touch for the Boks against Ireland. Now he did the same.

“That will help his momentum and his confidence. It shows when you have played at that level you can tap into that experience you can get there quickly.”

