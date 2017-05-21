New Zealand teams have played 36 matches against ‘foreign’ opponents this season and won 34.

The Stormers’ home win over the Chiefs and last Friday’s 30-22 victory against the Blues are New Zealand’s only two blemishes.

On their recent New Zealand tour the Stormers suffered three thrashings against the Crusaders‚ Highlanders and Hurricanes‚ conceded 155 points in those matches.

So beating the Blues‚ in that context‚ was a massive achievement.

But was it enough to conclusively say that the Stormers are closing the gap?

The Blues were aggrieved by some of referee Jaco van Heerden’s decisions‚ notably not yellow carding centre Shaun Treeby for a high tackle and awarding Sikhumbuzo Notshe a try‚ when he played the ball with his knees on the ground.

Those were legitimate gripes‚ but SA teams have suffered at the hands of officials in New Zeland for decades‚ so it’s just another entry into a catalogue of poor officiating that has plagued the tournament’s existence.

Two things are clear – the Blues are by some distance New Zealand’s worst team and the Stormers are much better at home.

Robbie Fleck’s men will earn a home quarterfinal at Newlands now thanks the Bulls’ complete implosion and the Cheetahs horrifying disintegration as the meaningful rugby team in the Africa 1 Conference.

There was character and better intensity on defence from the Stormers‚ their set-pieces were good and they delivered a more accurate tactical kicking game. But they are not in the same league as the best Kiwi teams.

Yet they have something about them.

After four straight losses before the Blues match‚ a squad with a weaker culture and a confused coaching setup‚ a la the Bulls and Cheetahs‚ would have continued to spiral downwards.

The Stormers haven’t raised the white flag even though they went into the match with makeshift flyhalf.

They are fighters who are determined to close the gap on New Zealand rugby. Attitude is everything in rugby and the Stormers have that.

“We were more aggressive on defence and definitely finished off the stronger team‚ I felt our conditioning came through at the end there‚” Fleck said.

“The mental aspect was our biggest challenge over the last two weeks‚ but we always believed in what we can do.

“It obviously gives us a bit of a boost playing in front of our fans at Newlands‚ but every New Zealand team is tough to beat.

“It just gives the guys a bit of belief. We finished really strong and we were fit. It is just the mental side of playing under fatigue and making decisions under pressure.

“We have played the top six sides so it has been a tough time for us‚ we have had to really dig deep and work hard.”

The Stormers face a desperate Sharks in Durban on Friday before the June Test hiatus.

Losing won’t matter to the Stormers’ playoff ambitions‚ but Fleck’s aim now is to ensure performances take an upward curve as the business end of the season approaches.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport