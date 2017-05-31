Ackermann and Mvovo added to SA 'A'
Bruising Lions flank Ruan Ackermann and Sharks veteran Lwazi Mvovo have been called up to the SA 'A' squad to face the French Barbarians in two matches next month.
Ackermann replaces the suspended Chris Cloete in the squad‚ while the Sharks’ Mvovo comes in for Lionel Mapoe‚ who had been called up to the Springbok squad in place of the injured Lukhanyo Am.
The SA ‘A’ team will get together in Durban on Wednesday June 7 to start their preparations for these encounters.
They face the French Barbarians at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Friday June 16‚ and at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Friday June 23.
- TMG Digital/TMG Sport
