Davids was red-carded for an attempted head-butt in the 80th minute of Sunday 38-14 win over hosts Georgia and will be out of action until the final round of matches on June 18‚ which includes the final. It was a silly act that could have cost his team had it occurred earlier in the match.

Coach Chean Roux might be tempted to cut the player from the squad for his reckless and selfish conduct‚ but under the rules‚ suspended players cannot be replaced.

Only replacements for injured players are permitted. The judicial officer‚ Mike Hamlin‚ ruled that the act of foul play breached Law 10.4 (a) (striking a player) and imposed a low-end entry point sanction of two matches. - TMG Digital