 Vermeulen ruled out of Test series against France - Times LIVE
   
Latest
Tue Jun 06 18:05:43 SAST 2017

Injuries disrupt Bok plans

Vermeulen ruled out of Test series against France

Mahlatse Mphahlele | 2017-06-06 17:40:34.0
A file photo of Duane Vermeulen of South Africa during the 1st Castle Lager Incoming Series Test match between the Springboks and Ireland at DHL Newlands Stadium on June 11, 2016 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image by: Luke Walker/Gallo Images

Springboks loose forward Duane Vermeulen has been ruled out of the three-match Test series against France.

Save & Share

Vermeulen sustained a shoulder injury while playing for his French club Toulon in the Top 14 final loss to Cleremont on Sunday and he won’t recover in time for the matches in Pretoria‚ Durban and Johannesburg.

Regarding the loss of the highly experienced Vermeulen‚ Van Graan said they have other loose forwards in the squad who will be selected according to the challenge that France pose in the three matches.

“He is a world class forward and a fantastic asset to have in your side‚" Van Graan said.

"Team selection is the task of coach Allister (Coetzee) but what I can tell you is that we have some brilliant loose forwards in our squad.

"The selections will be made according to what is needed for the coming challenge.”

Van Graan added that Bok’s scrum and lineout work have gone well.

He highlighted the three training camps and last week’s exercise in Plettenberg Bay as being very beneficial to the squad’s preparation.

Coach Coetzee will announce the squad for Saturday’s clash on Thursday afternoon.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport

SHARE YOUR OPINION

If you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.
X