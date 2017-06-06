Vermeulen ruled out of Test series against France

Vermeulen sustained a shoulder injury while playing for his French club Toulon in the Top 14 final loss to Cleremont on Sunday and he won’t recover in time for the matches in Pretoria‚ Durban and Johannesburg.

Regarding the loss of the highly experienced Vermeulen‚ Van Graan said they have other loose forwards in the squad who will be selected according to the challenge that France pose in the three matches.

“He is a world class forward and a fantastic asset to have in your side‚" Van Graan said.

"Team selection is the task of coach Allister (Coetzee) but what I can tell you is that we have some brilliant loose forwards in our squad.

"The selections will be made according to what is needed for the coming challenge.”

Van Graan added that Bok’s scrum and lineout work have gone well.

He highlighted the three training camps and last week’s exercise in Plettenberg Bay as being very beneficial to the squad’s preparation.

Coach Coetzee will announce the squad for Saturday’s clash on Thursday afternoon.

