MTN announced as new sponsors of the Springboks

South African Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux said the announcement is ushering in a bright new future for the sport in the country.

The company’s name will be on the Springboks’ playing jersey from Saturday when the national team takes on France in the first of three Test matches at Loftus Stadium.

Roux said that the agreement represented a pivotal moment for SA Rugby and that welcoming a company of MTN’s size and reach was a significant moment for the sport.

“We are delighted to welcome MTN as our new headline Springbok sponsor‚” said Roux.

“They proudly carry millions of calls across the continent every day and we’re proud to carry their name on our jerseys.

"From the very first conversation we had with them they saw the power and potential of a partnership with the Springboks and SA Rugby way beyond placing a logo on a sportsman’s playing kit.

"They understand where we are as a sport and they want to partner with us in that journey of inspiring the nation.

“It has been a tough couple of years from a financial perspective for SA Rugby and our challenges certainly remain.

The dawn of a new era...The Springbok team to face France at Loftus Versfeld tomorrow. #LoveRugby @MTNza pic.twitter.com/QEeDEfkufK — South African Rugby (@Springboks) June 9, 2017

"But this partnership marks the crossing of a watershed for SA Rugby.”

Enzo Scarcella‚ Chief Operating Officer at MTN SA‚ said: “As a proudly South African brand‚ we found it fitting to back the pride of the nation‚ the Springboks.

"MTN has been a long-time supporter of South African sport and this new sponsorship further entrenches our position as the ardent supporter of South Africa’s sporting ambitions.

"We will also seek to make both our customers’ and rugby supporter’s lives brighter by offering unique experiences and competitions that will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

"The Springboks are a national asset that resonates with millions of South Africans across the length and breadth of the country.”

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport