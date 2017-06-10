After he was announced by coach Allister Coetzee as one of the four debutants for the first Test‚ the 24-year old Rhule said his journey to the top has been long and arduous.

A few call ups and training camps over the past four years amounted to nothing but he never gave up hope that he would one day realise his dream of playing for the Springboks.

He is relishing the opportunity of trooping out in the famous green and gold and singing the national anthem in front of an expected packed stadium at Loftus.

“In 2013 I was in one of the camps........ it has been a long journey and one I feel had to take‚" he said.

"When I first got on to the scene I was a ‘laaitie’ who was inexperienced and just wanted to play rugby.

"Obviously at Test level you have to have your all-round game.

"I really had to go back and fine-tune all my skills.

"Rugby at this level is not just about being a good attacker but also what you can contribute to the team.

"It’s my personal journey and I won’t have it any other way.”

Competition for places in the national team is always stiff but Rhule wants to make the most of the rare opportunity that has presented itself.

“Definitely.

"But for me the most important thing is to make the team better and help the Springbok to win rugby matches.

"We want to make the Springbok better again.”

As for his ultimate goal on Saturday‚ Rhule said he wants to transfer his performances for the Cheetahs to the Springboks.

“For me personally‚ I just want to go out there and do what I always do and hopefully help the team to achieve the mission of winning the match.

"I know it is a Test match but I was chosen because they know what I can do."

Rhule said through the disappointments of missing out in the past‚ he always went back to his team and worked hard on his game at training and during matches.

“Each time was different.

"I was told to work on the high ball‚ work rate‚ this and that.

"Each year I had to go back and fine-tune my weaknesses.

"I am in a position where things are working together‚ but I won’t say it has become easy.

"I have a good support base and I give credit to my mother.

"As soon as I knew I was going to play I told her and she said I told you so.

"Throughout all the emotions and frustrations‚ he has always been the one person who has always encourages me‚” he said. -

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport