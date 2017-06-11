The second match takes place at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Saturday where the Boks have the opportunity of winning the series with one encounter in Johannesburg to spare and Whiteley said they expect the French to come out fighting.

“We are going to have to keep our feet on the ground because it is going to be a hell of a Test match in Durban. We will enjoy this victory before turning our attention to the preparations for the second match and we know very well that the French will do their homework because they are not going to lie down and be walked all over‚” he said at the post match media conference where he added that he was impressed by certain aspects of their performance.

“By no means do we feel that it was a complete performance‚ we did plan some things but the bounce of the ball once or twice did go for us or against us. I am happy to be part of a team that is resilient‚ especially in the closing stages where our cover defence was good.”

The skipper said they have worked hard over the past two weeks during the camp in Plettenberg Bay and in Pretoria during their preparations where they focused on building a cohesive team culture.

“The foundation was there‚ it was crucial to establish a good team culture and there will always be things to work on and tweak as we move along. I think the foundation has been laid and that is extremely important‚” he said.

“Leading up to this Test match we all knew that there are going to be various pressures but I must say that that the guys were prepared and excited for the game. We are going to enjoy the night of the victory but we know that we have a job to do because this is a three-match series and not just one match. Next week is going to be crucial for us and we know that.”

There were stages of the match where the French put the Boks under pressure‚ like during a spell after they returned from the break‚ but Whiteley said they fought for each other which was important to see.

“There are always going to be mistakes but I feel the guys fixed things and we worked really well for each other and that is really important. I am really proud of the intensity we played at. The guys got off the ground and got into shape. We had options to work on attacks‚ we worked really hard for each other and I believe that foundation was laid last week and we can take that forward.”

TMG Digital/TMG Sport