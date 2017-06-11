Last year‚ the Boks won only four out of the twelve matches they played and those results nearly saw Coetzee fired but on Saturday they started the new campaign with a victory that gave glimpses of better things to come in the future.

“I have to say that we have closed the chapter on 2016. We have a young and inexperienced team and I have selected the best possible squad to take on France in this series. I am very pleased with our performance and because when the team plays like they way they did it is pleasing and we are moving in the right direction‚” said Coetzee.

“It is step one of 13 matches that we are going to play and we are in the right direction. Be it in defence or in attack‚ the kicking game‚ we have a team that does not play to lose. They have the belief in their ability to play the game in different ways‚ so I am really pleased with the performance.

“One thing about this game is that nothing is perfect‚ but what I can say is that there is a team environment that has taken shape from the week in Plettenberg Bay. In the last five minutes of the game we basically sat in our own 22 but did not concede a try. We have shape when under pressure‚ there is brotherhood and the players put their bodies on the line for one another which was pleasing to see.”

The French took on the Springboks in the opening match without several key players‚ including regular captain Guilhem Guirado‚ but they are expected to be at near full strength at sea level in Durban.

“The French played without a lot of their stars‚ they put us under pressure with ball in hand in certain stages and there are a lot of things to work on. It is going to be a massive step up from the French. They are a proud rugby nation and they pride themselves in their physicality and their coach has already said they have identified areas they are going to fix‚” said Coetzee‚ who also heaped praise on debutants Ross Cronje‚ who scored a try on his first Test‚ Courtnall Skosan‚ Raymond Rhule and Andries Coetzee.

“I said it on Thursday that it was tough to select this team because the guys were really pushing for positions and you could see tonight. They knew that they had a job to do and I am very proud with the performance of the debutants.”

Coetzee also admitted that the penalty try that was awarded to the Springboks on the hour mark was a turning point in the match.

“In every match‚ there would be crucial moments and the penalty try was indeed a turning point for us. I also think that a try that we conceded was also a crucial moment because we were up 16-7 at that stage and benefited from the bounce of the ball.”

TMG Digital/TMG Sport