France coach Noves in no mood to lay bare his battle plans for clash against Boks in Durban

Noves was in no mood to lay bare his battle plans for the clash in Durban and some may suggest it may be because he has a trick up his sleeve.

From the moment he announced his team for the opening Test there had been the suspicion that the players he opted to rest in the first Test would be required to make a massive impact in the second.

Noves thought it prudent to leave out the Clermont and Toulon players who players who played in last weekend's Top 14 final.

That includes regular captain and hooker Guilhem Guirado‚ centre Damian Penaud‚ prop Xavier Chiocci‚ lock Romain Taufifenua and fullback Scott Spedding.

In addition flyhalf Francois Trinh-Duc and lock Paul Jedriazak‚ who weren't original selections have joined the squad as replacements for Camille Lopez and Arthur Itturia respectively.

Add to that first choice tighthead Rabah Slimani is likely to return to fitness this week.

Reserve scrumhalf Antoine Dupont should also be available for selection this week but he is unlikely to feature in the match day 23 with Baptiste Serin and Maxime Machenaud likely to command those places.

Slimani‚ who has struggled with a back injury since training last Monday‚ will be a welcome addition to the French pack who Noves felt was outmuscled by the Springboks.

“Individually and collectively we were dominated physically. As a result it was very difficult to put our game in place‚” Noves sighed.

At 137kg starting tighthead Uini Atonio may be a man mountain‚ but he did not make the desired impact on proceedings at Loftus. He was penalised‚ and not just for indiscretions at the scrum and the more technically proficient Slimani will bring greater stability to the pack.

Noves also lamented his side's defence suggesting they missed too many tackles.

He took the defeat on the chin. “I feel completely responsible for what happened‚” Noves said. - TMG Digital/TMG Sport