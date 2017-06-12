Kriel ruled out of the Springboks’ second Test match against France

News that the utility back‚ who was among the try scorers at Loftus in the first Test‚ were confirmed by Boks team doctor Dr Konrad von Hagen during the team’s press conference in Durban on Monday afternoon.

“For the current team that played last weekend our major concern Jesse Kriel‚ as you all know he was removed from the field in Pretoria with concussion‚" Hagen said.

"What we are doing is to follow normal protocol of head injury assessment because the diagnosis was made on the field.

"Because of the symptoms that he showed on the field‚ we have decided to rest him for the week and get him on a gradual return to play from there."

Von Hagen also confirmed that Danien de Allende has failed to recover from a quad contusion he sustained while playing for the Stormers in the last round of Super Rugby action and he has been send back to his franchise for further treatment.

“Damien had a contusion in his last game for the Stormers and unfortunately he hasn’t recovered the way we wanted him to and we are sending him back to his team for further treatment‚” said Von Hagen‚ while also confirming that centre/winger Lionel Mapoe has been passed fit to play this weekend.

