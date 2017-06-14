This is further notice that two South African teams could be axed in an attempt to streamline the competition‚ which has seemingly become unwieldy with more teams added in an attempt to open up new markets.

The Cheetahs and the Southern Kings are heavily favoured to be facing removal from the big four - The Sharks‚ Stormers‚ Bulls and Lions.

Sanzaar had announced the tournament was due for a shake-up and that would involve the culling of Australian and South African teams.

The Australian teams have stood their ground with the Western Force in particular ready to take the Australian Rugby Union to court.

SA rugby chief executive Jurie Roux said the meeting would decide on a proposal from the Executive Council which‚ in turn‚ would have received a recommendation on the participants from the Franchise Committee‚ whose membership is representatives of the Super Rugby teams.

In April‚ SA rugby issued a statement saying the franchises agreed on a set criteria that would determine which teams make the Super Rugby cut.

The criteria was as follows: economic and financial sustainability‚ sustainable support base‚ team performance and stadiums and facilities.

