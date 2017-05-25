Incumbent Nollis Marais will finish the current season and Mitchell will take over as Super Rugby coach next season as part of the Bulls’ turnaround strategy announced a few weeks ago.

Next season‚ Marais will become the Bulls Currie Cup coach and also work closely with Mitchell as they try to turn around the fortunes of the union that has seen them struggle this season in Super Rugby.

“We just have to sharpen up‚ rugby is about confidence‚ you look at the lads at the moment because they lack confidence but there is huge talent here. It is not going to be easy but it is going to be fun‚” said Mitchell.

In making the announcement at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Thursday night‚ BBC chief executive Barend van Graan urged the fans not see Mitchell as a ‘messiah’ who is going to make quick fixes.

“He is not a messiah who is going to make things happen immediately‚ let us give him and the players support because this is a process of turning things around at Loftus‚” said Van Graan.

“I said from the start that this would be a thorough process.

"We looked at options both internally and externally and had various discussions and forums to ensure we would identify the correct candidates.

"The signing of a coach with the magnitude of and experience of Mitchell is a massive coup for us as is coaching credentials and achievements speak for themselves.

"I am sure that John will be able to add immensely in terms of our goals to win trophies and more importantly to help the combined development of our coaches and players‚” said Van Graan.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport