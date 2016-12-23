TMG Sport takes a look at who has filled those two positions in the last five campaigns and how they have gone on to fare.

2011/12

Top: Mamelodi Sundowns

Final position: 4th

Sundowns held a four-point lead at the top of the table from Kaizer Chiefs and were five ahead of eventual champions Orlando Pirates with all teams having played 12 games.

They would win just nine of their next 18 matches though and miss out on top spot by two points.

Bottom: Moroka Swallows

Final position: 13th

Remarkably‚ Swallows still had no wins by the time Christmas came round with four draws and eight defeats‚ but under new coach Gordon Igesund would slowly get better and have a strong second half of the season.

Mpumalanga Black Aces filled the automatic relegation place and Vasco da Gama went down via the play-offs.

2012/13

Top: Kaizer Chiefs

Final position: 1st

Stuart Baxter’s first season in charge of Chiefs saw them take an excellent 35 points from their first 16 games leading up to Christmas‚ and although they only managed another 22 in their next 14 matches‚ hung on for the title as their main challengers Orlando Pirates could only manage 18 and finished third behind Platinum Stars.

Bottom: AmaZulu

Final position: 12th

AmaZulu looked in real trouble at Christmas as they propped up the division with 12 points from 16 games‚ but rallied in the second half and in the end finished comfortably outside of the relegation places after adding another 20 points.

Black Leopards finished bottom after collecting only six points from their remaining 14 games.

2013/14

Top: Kaizer Chiefs

Final position: 2nd

Chiefs held a healthy five-point lead over second-placed Sundowns at Christmas 2013‚ though they had played a game more.

That lead would grow still further before it was cut as Sundowns turned on the style in the second half of the season‚ winning 10 league matches in a row to take the championship by two points from AmaKhosi.

Bottom: Lamontville Golden Arrows

Final position: 16th

Golden Arrows were simply poor throughout the campaign and were bottom for most of the season.

They took 10 points from their first 15 games and only 16 from the next 15 to take the automatic relegation spot‚ a full seven points behind second-bottom Polokwane City‚ who survived the play-offs.

2014/15

Top: Kaizer Chiefs

Final position: 1st

There was only ever going to be one winner to this championship after Chiefs started the season with 13 wins in a row in all competitions‚ eight of those in the league.

They were unbeaten in their first 19 league games‚ winning 15 of those‚ before eventually being defeated 2-0 by SuperSport United in February 2015.

It proved just a blip though as they managed a then-record points haul of 69 for a 30-game PSL season.

At Christmas they had a 15-point lead over second-placed Sundowns and eventually won the league by 12.

Bottom: AmaZulu

Final position: 16th

This time there would be no escape for Usuthu‚ even though they did improve in the second half of the campaign.

They went into Christmas with just nine points from 16 matches and took 18 from the next 14 games‚ but it was not enough to save themselves and they finished three points behind second-bottom Swallows‚ who were also relegated.

2015/16

Top: Mamelodi Sundowns

Final position: 1st

Only 12 games were played in the lead-up to Christmas last season and Sundowns topped the table with 26 points‚ but only on goal difference from Bidvest Wits.

It is an illustration of just how dominant they were though that Pitso Mosimane’s men would eventually win the league by 14 points from the Clever Boys with a record points total for a 30-game season of 71.

While they took 45 points from their next 18 games‚ Wits could manage only 31.

Bottom: Maritzburg United

Final position: 14th

United had managed only six points from their first 12 games but the arrival at this point of German coach Ernst Middendorp proved a game-changer and they were able to save themselves in the final 10 minutes of the last game of the season with a 3-1 victory at Jomo Cosmos that sent their opponents back to the National First Division.

They managed a further 21 points from 18 games and ended 14th‚ two points ahead of University of Pretoria‚ who were relegated via the play-offs.

2016/17

Top: SuperSport United

Final position: Watch this space.

Bottom: Baroka FC

Final position: Watch this space.

