Ajax Cape Town sign Zambian international midfielder
Ajax Cape Town have confirmed the signing of Zambian international midfielder Rodrick Kabwe from Zanaco.
The 24-year-old‚ who scored 10 goals in helping his side to the Zambian Premier League title in 2016‚ joins after a 10-day trial in which he impressed coach Stanley Menzo.
He is the second signing in a week for the side after Ajax confirmed the capture of defender Rheece Evans on an 18-month loan from Mamelodi Sundowns.
Kabwe was spotted by Ajax chief scout Luis de Faria playing for Zanaco and is looking forward to testing himself in the Premier Soccer League.
“Luis saw me and recommended me to come here and now I find myself here in Cape Town at Ajax‚” said Kabwe said.
“It has been really fantastic‚ the guys are friendly and I am feeling good. I have only been here for little over a week‚ so it is quite interesting and I hope we will build on our relationships when I come back [in the New Year].
“This will be my first international club. I am really excited and I thank God for it. I wouldn’t say much about myself right now – come and watch for yourself next year.”
Ajax’s first game of the New Year will be away at Bidvest Wits on February 7.
– TMG Sport
