With SuperSport top of the log as the Premier Soccer League enters a six-week break‚ Baxter would love to reunite with the match-winning Bafana Bafana winger he won two league and cup doubles with at Kaizer Chiefs in 2012-13 and 2014-15.

Masango‚ who earned good reviews at Superliga team Randers FC by scoring six goals in 27 games last season‚ has been training with SuperSport while the Danish league takes its Christmas break.

“Mandla’s training with us basically to keep himself fit. Of course‚ it would be stupid not to ask the question‚ ‘Are you delighted and happy and comfortable in Denmark?’ ” Baxter asked.

“So we’ve asked that question. But I know the Danish club‚ and that club have turned down an offer of three-million Danish krona from another team‚ which is about R5 million.

“So we’re not going to go into the market and spending R5-million plus a contract. But‚ I mean‚ if Mandla was to give us any hope that there was something there we would be very interested.

“At this moment it’s a question of him training with us.”

Masango‚ 27‚ has 13 caps and three goals for Bafana.

He has a contract until June 2018 with Randers.

