WATCH: PSL‚ Bafana‚ Sundowns - The 10 best goals of 2016
2016 produced some spectacular goals scored by Bafana Bafana‚ stars in the Premier Soccer League and by Mamelodi Sundowns on their path to becoming African Champions in the Caf Champions League.
Feast your eyes on TMG Sport's 10 best goals of 2016:
1. Hlompho Kekana‚ Bafana Bafana.
Cameroon 2 South Africa 2‚ 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier‚ Limbe‚ March 26.
2. Oscarine Masuluke‚ Baroka FC.
Baroka FC 1 Orlando Pirates 1‚ 2016-17 Premier Soccer League‚ Peter Mokaba Stadium‚ November 30.
3. Percy Tau‚ Mamelodi Sundowns.
Sundowns 1 Jeonduk Hyundai Motors 4‚ Fifa Club World Cup fifth-place playoff‚ Osaka City Football Stadium‚ December 14.
4. Tebogo Langerman‚ Mamelodi Sundowns.
Mamelodi Sundowns 3 Zamalek 0‚ Caf Champions League final first leg‚ Lucas Moripe Stadium‚ October 15.
5. Khama Billiat v Setif
6. Mpho Makola‚ Orlando Pirates.
Sundowns 2 Pirates 1‚ 2015-16 PSL‚ Orlando Stadium‚ February 10
7. Asavela Mbekile v SuperSport
Click here to watch: http://www.supersport.com/football/absa-premiership/video/668154
8. Thabo Mnyamane‚ SuperSport United.
SuperSport 2 Bidvest Wits 0‚ 2016-17 PSL‚ Mbombela Stadium‚ November 29.
Click here to watch: http://www.supersport.com/football/absa-premiership/video/824104
9. Sipho Jembula, Polokwane City.
Maritzburg United v City, 2016-17 PSL, Harry Gwala Stadium, September 27
10. Tendai Ndoro‚ Orlando Pirates.
Pirates 3 Lamontville Golden Arrows 0‚ 2016-17 PSL‚ Orlando Stadium‚ August.
- TMG Sport
