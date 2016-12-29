The firing of Ephraim Mashaba: The real drama was left for the last few weeks of the year as the South African Football Association fired their coach for insubordination.

They went through the formality of a disciplinary process to ensure they would be left with no obligation to the 66-year-old.

Mashaba had been headed for the chop after the country won just one game in their 2017 African Nations Cup qualifying campaign‚ finishing third in their group‚ even behind the lowly rankled Mauritania.

But an away draw in Burkina Faso in October at the start of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers kept Mashaba in the job and the 2-1 home win over Senegal in the next qualifier in Polokwane should have ensured his continued tenure.

Except Mashaba let his fiery temper get the better of him and‚ in a pique of self pity‚ railed against officials and journalists who he felt had been stacked against him.

Thereby‚ he opened the door for his employers to get rid of him and SAFA president Danny Jordaan wasted no time in grabbing his opportunity to dismiss a coach whose record was solid but who never convinced anyone that he really knew what he was doing. 2) Da Gama’s over-age players: South Africa were entitled to pick three over-age players for their under-23 team at the Rio Olympics in August but only went with two.

Itumeleng Khune and Mulomowandau Mathoho were brought in to strengthen the side but coach Owen da Gama could have taken a third to add much needed experience.

Da Gama had a long list of potential candidates‚ which caused a major storm when first released because they included some bizarre choices and too many players who had previously been under his charge at club level.

The list included 36-year-old veteran Surprise Moriri. Da Gama denied the existence of the list but his parochial approach to the game fooled no one. 3) FIFA bans: Recriminations from the bribery of match officials by an Asian betting syndicate in the fixing of Bafana Bafana matches just before the 2010 World Cup continued with FIFA bans for former SAFA president Kirsten Nematandani‚ erstwhile CEO Leslie Sedibe and ex-referee bosses Steve Goddard and Adeel Carelse.

Fifa said they had all infringed ethics rules concerning general rules of conduct‚ loyalty and disclosure‚ co-operation and reporting.

A previous Fifa investigation had found the results of warm-up matches that South Africa played against Thailand‚ Bulgaria‚ Colombia and Guatemala in May 2010 were fixed.

Goddard seemed an innocent victim‚ having been the whistle blower who had brought the entire issue to light.

He got a two year ban from football activity for his trouble! 4) Goal-line technology: Cries for goal-line technology came several times in the year‚ notably when Robert Ngambi was awarded a controversial goal to earn a point for Platinum Stars against Kaizer Chiefs in December.

The ball struck the underside of the crossbar but clearly did not cross the line‚ yet was awarded by referee Victor Hlungwani.

But Chiefs got a lucky call of their own some two months later when Khune scooped the ball out to deny Sibusiso Masina for Cape Town City in similar circumstances. 5) Booked for showboating: Baroka FC midfielder Sipho 'Sgobe' Moeti elicited much sympathy from fans after the yellow card he received for showboating against Platinum Stars in the Telkom Knockout competition.

Moeti got the fans going by kneeling on the ball at Peter Mokaba Stadium but was promptly booked for unsporting behaviour by referee Naasif Julius.

Moeti feels players should be allowed to express themselves on the field.

“Those who have skill‚ let them show it‚" he said after the surprise caution.

“I’m still going to do more of it as long as my team is winning and in the right places.

Football fans come to the stadium for entertainment. Let's give them goals and skills on the field of play." - TMG Digital