Mbele said despite statements made by caretaker-coach Augusto Palacios in the press that Pirates’ squad needs signings to balance it‚ Bucs’ priority will be to tread very carefully in the January transfer window.

Pirates made a number of quality signings during the off-season – including Abbubaker Mobara‚ Riyaad Norodien‚ Justice Chabalala‚ Bernard Morisson‚ Ayanda Nkosi and Gladwin Shitolo.

Mbele indicated that apart from a few key areas‚ Palacios might have to be content to work with what he has should the coach continue as caretaker after the PSL’s current six-week break.

“I think for us first prize is to get the captain of the ship [a coach] and then move from there‚" he said.

"Because‚ yes‚ I know that Augusto has raised a few frustrations but these things did not appear to be so with the previous coach [Muhsin Ertugral].

“Certainly‚ not to the extent that we were made aware.

"I think everybody will inherently find their own challenges.

“But to the extent that the previous coach was happy to come in and work with this group‚ we are still of the view that we are heading in the right direction.

“Obviously there are positions that are glaring in terms of what you may need to do in terms of reinforcements when you look at the injuries we have.

"But again‚ it’s a chicken and egg – what do we get first.”

As the Bucs ended 2016 with five games without a win‚ at 10th place in the PSL‚ Palacios expressed that some of the challenges he has faced are the number of new players in the team‚ and that his squad lacks balance.

Mbele‚ though‚ was not so convinced.

“The team appears to have a balance.

"That is why I’m saying the foolhardy thing to do is to rush into the transfer market‚” he said.

“Because then you have a bulked up the squad already and have a lot of players.

"And as soon as you bring in more and have a lot of players who are not playing‚ then it kills off the morale‚ there is tension and so on.

“So for lack of a better word it’s an interesting time that we find ourselves in.

“It’s not anything that we can just rush into and say‚ ‘Wham‚ bam – this is it. We’re going into the transfer market’.

“For us first prize would still be to get the captain of the ship‚ and once that is done‚ all the other processes will fall into place as a matter of course.”

If there is an area Pirates might identify as needing bolstering it is at goalkeeper.

Felipe Ovono’s first few nightmarish appearances have dented the Equatorial Guinean’s confidence to the extent that it has left the Bucs effectively a keeper short.

Brighton Mhlongo has had some excellent games and others very poor‚ while Jackson Mabokgwane has also been not been completely convincing. - TMG Digital