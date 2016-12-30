Times Media Digital picks out out Top 10 Transfers of 2016.

1) Lebogang Manyama (SuperSport United to Mpumalanga Black Aces/Cape Town City)

Manyama was only on loan at Mpumalanga Black Aces last season but made that move a permanent one in May when they exercised an option to extend his stay by another 12 months.

Ironically‚ Manyama did not play another game for the club as he sat out the remainder of the campaign with three broken toes‚ but his transfer has been of huge benefit to Cape Town City‚ the club born out of the ashes of the sale to Black Aces’ top-flight status to John Comitis.

The attacking midfielder has been sensational for City so far this season‚ captaining the side to the top of the league and the Telkom Knockout trophy‚ and scoring nine goals in all competitions already.

2) Thabo Mnyamane (University of Pretoria to SuperSport United)

It was a move that went through with little fanfare in July when SuperSport United announced they had signed forward Mnyamane from National First Division (NFD) side University of Pretoria.

But it is looking like one of the deals of the year as Mnyamane has grown as the season has gone on and is now one of the most exciting players in the league.

The tall forward is electric with the ball at his feet‚ has a great eye for a pass and he's weighed in with his fair share of goals‚ some of then spectacular efforts.

3) Thokozani Sekotlong (Cape Town All Stars to Free State Stars)

It is incredible to think that Sekotliong was playing in the NFD last season at Cape Town All Stars given the quality of his play in the top-flight with struggling Free State Stars.

The 25-year-old‚ who has previously also had spells with Maritzburg United and University of Pretoria‚ has been a revelation‚ scoring some Goal of the Season contenders already‚ including his solo effort against BidVest Wits on December 17.

He has six goals in his last 10 matches‚ a great return in a team that are genuine relegation contenders.

4) Percy Tau (Mamelodi Sundowns to Witbank Spurs‚ loan)

When Percy Tau looks back on his career in 10 years’ time he may well reflect that it was his loan move to NFD side Witbank Spurs in January 2016 that provided the spark he needed.

Tau was nowhere near the Sundowns first team and was low on confidence‚ needing games under his belt to find his form.

A move to hometown club Spurs provided that platform and after some stunning performances for them‚ came back to Chloorkop a much improved player.

The rest is history‚ he is now a African Champions League winner‚ scored a wonder-goal at the FIFA Club World Cup and is one of the first names on Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane’s team-sheet.

5) Ricardo Nascimento (Académica de Coimbra‚ Portugal to Mamelodi Sundowns)

The Brazilian centre-back has become a fixture in the Sundowns defence in the last few months and is likely to hold that position for years to come.

A big unit‚ he shows excellent game awareness and is strong in the tackle‚ and when he adapts to the pace of the PSL will be an ever better operator.

At 29 he is a good age for a defender‚ bringing the experience of having played in the Portuguese top-flight with him.

6) Sifiso Hlanti (AmaZulu to BidVest Wits)

Hlanti scored on debut for BidVest Wits in February 2016 in a 1-0 win over Lamontville Golden Arrows and has not looked back‚ making the left-back position his own.

Such have been his performances that he earned a call-up to the Bafana Bafana squad‚ making his debut in an African Nations Cup qualifier against Cameroon in March.

Remarkably‚ Wits have only lost three of the 22 league matches he has played in during 2016 and none at all this season as he brings a solidity to a well-marshalled defence and has been a consistent performer throughout‚ albeit he did receive a red card earlier this campaign against Highlands Park.

7) Reneilwe Letsholonyane (free agent to SuperSport United)

Letsholonyane did not have his contract renewed at Kaizer Chiefs at the end of last season and how the AmaKhosi have missed him.

But their loss has been SuperSport United’s gain as ‘Yeye’ was reunited with his championship-winning coach at Naturena‚ Stuart Baxter‚ when he joined the club.

The 34-year-old has shown there is life in those old legs still with some typically commanding box-to-box displays that have included great tackles‚ goals and assists.

He is key to Baxter’s favoured ‘transition’ style of play that turns defence into quick attack.

8) Mark Mayambela (free agent to Ajax Cape Town)

There were a few eyebrows raised when Ajax Cape Town signed Mayambela‚ who had been shown the door at SuperSport United the previous season‚ the latest in a long line of run-ins with his clubs.

But the 29-year-old claimed to be a reformed character and so far has been good to his word‚ putting in some mesmerising displays for an Urban Warriors side turning the corner under Dutch coach Stanley Menzo.

His ability to take on defenders and create chances from nothing has been of huge benefit to the Cape Town club‚ and he appears to be fitter than he has been before.

If he can continue on this way he will be one of the stars of the 2016/17 PSL season.

9) Roland Putsche (Wolfsberger AC‚ Austria to Cape Town City)

The Austrian midfielder took some time to get up to speed in the PSL but once he hit his straps has been hugely influential for Cape Town City‚ having arrived from top-flight club Wolfsberger AC in his homeland.

He has been superb for the team in their current run of form that includes winning the Telkom Knockout and has even started to chip in with some goals.

He is a physical presence playing just in front of the back four and has a good range of passing and excellent technique.

He is likely to get better too as he gets used to the quicker PSL and could be a real asset in City mounting a serious title challenge this season.

10) Lebohang Maboe (Mbombela United to Maritzburg United)

Maboe was excellent in helping NFD side Mbombela United into the PSL’s Promotion/Relegation Play-offs last season so it was something of a surprise when Maritzburg United were the side that won the race for his signature.

And he has not disappointed with some superb displays in a team that has at times struggled this season.

It took him until October to win his place in the team‚ but since then has been a fixture and scored his first goal in a 2-1 away victory at Ajax Cape Town last month.

