"Give Steve Komphela a chance and he will deliver the goods" - former Chiefs player

The tough-talking former Chiefs player said he strongly believes that holding beleaguered coach Steve Komphela solely responsible for the club's recent poor performances is unfair.

Ndlanya told Times Media Digital that Chiefs have not had a good start to the season and he cited the loss of key players such as Tefu Mashamaite (in June 2015) and Reneilwe Letsholonyane (in May this year) as contributing factors to the club's inconsistent peformances.

"Obviously this season Kaizer Chiefs didn't do well‚ I guess their performances were not okay‚" he said.

"But losing key players like Tefu Mashamaite and Reneilwe Letsholonyane affected the team in a very dramatic way‚" he said.

Ndlanya admits the players are also to blame for a lack of commitment‚ saying Chiefs’ 3-1 league defeat to Chippa United on December 3 was a complete flop.

"It is up to the players to decide whether they want to play or not‚ you can blame the coach or whatever but it's up to the players.

"It was one of those things where the team is going through a bad patch.

"In fact‚ they were not consistent in terms of winning games but now recently they have started to do well."

The pressure eased off Komphela just before Christmas after he steered Chiefs to wins against Polokwane City (3-2) and Golden Arrows (2-0).

"Trompies"‚ as Ndlanya is affectionately known‚ said Komphela should be commended for managing to reach the finals of two tournaments (Telkom Knockout and MTN8 last season).

"Steve Komphela has been in two finals and while he lost both of them‚ that was a good achievement‚ " he said.

"Give him a chance and I think he can do well.

"Chiefs create chances but they can't score.

"They need to put the ball in the back of the net‚ that's all."

