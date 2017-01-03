Celtic chief executive Khumbulani Konco said on Tuesday that they were in talks with Chiefs to bring Mthembu to the City of Roses for his second spell at the club since 2010 to boost their misfiring attacking department.

"We are working with Chiefs on a loan deal and hopefully everything will turn out fine for all the parties concerned and the deal concluded sooner rather than later‚" said Konco‚ adding that they were determined to move away from their lowly 12th position on the log at the halfway stage.

It remains to be seen if Mthembu would prove to be a solution to Celtic's chronic scoring problems as he has hardly featured for Amakhosi this season and he is a player who is definitely bereft of match fitness and confidence.

Mthembu has failed to fulfil his early promise and he remains a frustrating player who has not improved since making his debut for Orlando Pirates in 2008 after the Buccaneers signed him following a tug of war with Chiefs for his signature.

During his largely unsuccessful career‚ he has also played for Golden Arrows and Platinum Stars where he hardly set the scene alight.

At the moment‚ Celtic are the worst scoring team in the league as their attackers have only managed to kiss the back of the net on eight occasions after 14 matches.

Konco also confirmed that interim coaches Lehlohonolo Seema and John Maduka‚ who replaced Serame Letsoaka in October‚ will continue in their capacities.

"They remain interim coaches as per our original agreements and we will see what happens as the season continues‚" he said. - TMG Digital