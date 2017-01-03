Chiefs’ Football Manager Bobby Motaung said the trip is an opportunity of a lifetime for the four players - Lorenzo Gordinho‚ Ryan Moon‚ Siyabonga Ngezana and Emmanuel Letlotlo - and they must make the most of it.

“This is part of the development plan to expose our players in the advanced European set-ups‚” Motaung told the club's website.

“Part of the trip is to explore future possibilities and forge ties with other clubs.

"It is important for benchmarking and exchange programs to do so.

“For the youngsters‚ this is a lifetime opportunity to have a look and feel of the European set-up.

"We are confident that they will return with a broader view and mindset‚ which will contribute massively in their growth and development path.”

The youngsters will return back home on January 12 to rejoin their teammates as they prepare for the resumption of the PSL season in February.

Gordinho‚ a product of Amakhosi’s development structures‚ is a regular in the first team.

Moon and Letlotlo have made cameo appearances in the first team‚ while Ngezana has made the first team’s substitute bench. - TMG Digital