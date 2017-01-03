Club chairman Khurishi Mphahlele confirmed to Times Media Digital on Tuesday that Harrison‚ who has coached at Mpumalanga Black Aces‚ Chippa United and Golden Arrows‚ among others‚ signed a short-term contract with an option to renew for one year at the end of the season.

Baroka have struggled to acclimatise to the PSL as they ended the halfway stage of the campaign last year rooted at the foot of the table with 12 points from 15 matches where they only won two matches.

In their other matches‚ "Moshate" have lost seven‚ drawn six and they face a mountain to climb to get out of the relegation quagmire they find themselves in going into what promises to be a dog-eat-dog second round of the campaign in the coming months.

"We decided to bring in (Mark) Harrison to the club to work with the coach Kgoloko Thobejane and steady the ship because of his experience at this level‚" said Mphahlele.

"We find ourselves in an undesirable situation at the moment but we believe we can get out of it with his input to our current technical team."

Mphahlele added that they have also re-signed former Black Leopards goalkeeper Avashoni Tshinuna to boost their last line of defence in addition to strikers Helder Pelembe and Siphamandla Sangweni who were signed a few weeks ago.

"For Tshinuna it is like another homecoming because he was with us in the past and notably he was our goalkeeper when we beat Kaizer Chiefs and Moroka Swallows in the Nedbank Cup a few years ago.

"We know his qualities and he will provide the necessary competition for Oscarine Masuluke who has done extremely well for us. "With regard to Pelembe and Sangweni‚ we hope that they would help to solve our big problem of not finishing the many chances that we create. "When we analysed our matches‚ we found out that our biggest problem has been scoring and we believe that they will solve those problems."

The Baroka chairman added that his chequebook remains open as they are currently negotiating with a number of players to lure them to Limpopo.

He said the club intends to go all out to improve their position in the second round as they can't afford to be relegated after just one season in the PSL.

"We are doing everything to ensure that we give our technical team whatever they want so that they could achieve their mission of getting results.

"We are currently speaking to a number of players who we want to bring to the club and more information will be released at a later stage." - TMG Digital