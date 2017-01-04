Safa CEO Dennis Mumble told Times Media Digital on Wednesday afternoon that while they will follow whatever the law orders them to do‚ there is nothing to suggest that the search to find a new Bafana coach will not officially begin in the coming days.

Mumble said they are comfortable in the knowledge that they followed all the proper channels during the disciplinary hearing that led to Mashaba’s dismissal from his R500 000-a-month job last month.

‘‘The issue is we have a watertight case that we are 200% sure we cannot lose‚” Mumble said.

‘‘We went through a meticulous process to make sure that all the parties were represented fairly (during the disciplinary hearing).

‘‘The process was run by an independent chairperson (advocate TT Serero) and we even bent over backwards when we could not get hold of him (Mashaba) before the hearing.

‘‘And when we finally got hold of him on another phone‚ he asked for a postponement and we granted him that. That ticks off the fairness column.”

Mashaba’s legal representatives — BBM Law — told Sowetan on Tuesday they were taking the case to the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) and they believe they have a strong case.

Mashaba — who was found guilty of several charges‚ including gross misconduct and insubordination — now apparently wants to be reinstated as he believes he was dismissed unfairly.

And should he not be reinstated‚ he wants to be paid out the remainder of a contract that was to run until the 2018 World Cup.

Claudio Bollo of BBM Law reaffirmed this stance to Times Media Digital on Wednesday and said they have communicated their intention to take Mashaba’s case to the CCMA through a letter they say they have sent to Safa.

Bollo said given that Bafana have no games until March‚ they have asked Safa not rush to appoint a new coach as they are in the process of filing papers to the CCMA in the coming days.

‘‘All we are saying is do not rush to appoint someone new when this could make things difficult if the coach (Mashaba) is proven right‚” Bollo said.

But Mumble‚ who is still on leave in the Eastern Cape‚ said he is yet to receive this letter from Bollo.

Mashaba well-documented skirmishes with the media also contributed to his sacking.

While he was suspended on November 13‚ his disciplinary hearing only got underway in December after the coach himself requested for more time to study the charges against him.

Safa made sure that not only did they afford him all the time he needed to prepare for his case‚ they also followed the disciplinary processes to the book in case he elected to pursue the matter further after his dismissal.

Bafana’s 2018 World Cup qualifiers are not expected to be threatened by the pending legal battle between the two parties as they resume in September with back-to-back games home and away games against the Cape Verde Islands. — TMG Digital