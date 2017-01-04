Although the new year is already upon us‚ the achievements of 2016 are being celebrated in Abuja‚ Nigeria‚ at CAF’s annual gala evening and it has been 12 months of triumph for the 52-year-old Mamelodi Sundowns coach.

Success in the Absa Premiership in May‚ was followed by the good fortune of a place in the group phase of the African Champions League‚ where‚ despite the short notice‚ Sundowns were remarkably well prepared and it showed as they went on to take top place in their group.

They went on to win a closely fought semifinal and take the title over Zamalek of Egypt‚ one of the continent’s most successful clubs.

Although the Club World Cup in Japan exposed the inadequacies in the standard of South African football compared to the top leagues of the world‚ Mosimane has had a dramatic year of achievement.

Mosimane is up against four other candidates for the award.

Milutin Srejedovich took Uganda to the Nations Cup finals for the first time in almost 40 years while Florent Ibenge made a strong impact with the national team of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Also nominated is Nasser Sandjak‚ who took unfancied Algerian club MO Bejaia to the African Confederation Cup final in 2016‚ and Florence Omagbemi‚ coach of Nigeria’s winning side at the African Women’s Championship in Cameroon towards the end of the year.

Other awards for night include African Footballer of the Year‚ African Player of the Year – Based in Africa‚ Women’s Player of the Year‚ National Team of the Year‚ Women’s National Team of the Year‚ Most Promising Talent of the Year and Youth Player of the Year.

Abuja hosts the ceremony for the third time.

Abuja hosts the ceremony for the third time.

The Nigerian capital hosted for the first time in 2004 and last year.