Irrepressible Mosimane and his swashbuckling Sundowns reign supreme on glorious night at the Caf awards
Pitso Mosimane and Mamelodi Sundowns were the early winners at the 2016 CAF Awards in Abuja on Thursday night.
Mosimane claimed the Coach of the Year prize after leading Sundowns to the 2016 African Champions League title, beating off competition from DR Congo and AS Vita coach Florent Ibenge and Nigeria women’s national team coach Florence Omagbemi.
Mosimane is the first South African coach to claim the continent’s top honour.
Sundowns were also crowned Club of the Year for their exploits in winning the Champions League and their domestic league title.
Given that the award more often than not goes to the continental champions, it was no real surprise that they beat TP Mazembe of the DR Congo and Zambia’s Zesco United to the title.
Banyana Banyana missed out on the Women's National Team of the Year prize though as Nigeria's Super Eagles were crowned winners. - TMG Digital
