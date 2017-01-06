Irrepressible Mosimane and his swashbuckling Sundowns win Caf awards

Mosimane claimed the Coach of the Year prize after leading Sundowns to the 2016 African Champions League title, beating off competition from DR Congo and AS Vita tactician Florent Ibenge, and Nigeria women’s national team coach Florence Omagbemi.

Mosimane is the first South African to claim the continent’s top honour for coaches.

Sundowns picked up the Club of the Year prize for their African Champions League triumph, becoming just the second South African side after Kaizer Chiefs (2001) to be bestowed with the honour.

It was richly deserved as they beat off competition from African Confederation Cup winners TP Mazembe from the DR Congo, and Zambian Champions League semifinalists Zesco United.

Given that the prize almost always goes to the Champions League winner it was perhaps no surprise that the Absa Premiership holders collected the award.

Sundowns goalkeeper Onyango (252 votes) beat teammate Khama Billiat (228) to the African-based Player of the Year prize, with the third nominee being Zambian Rainford Kalaba (206).

The prize is only for players based on the African continent and has previously been won by the likes of Egyptian great Mohamed Aboutrika, his former teammate Mohamed Barakat and DR Congo star Trésor Mputu.

Onyango is the first goalkeeper to win either the African-based or full Player of the Year award.

It was also earlier announced that Onyango, Billiat and Sundowns teammate Keagan Dolly were in the CAF African XI of the Year alongside household names Eric Bailly (Manchester United), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund), Sadio Mane (Liverpool) and Mahrez (Leicester City).

The latter also beat off competition from Aubameyang to win the continent’s Player of the Year prize after leading Leicester City to the English Premier League crown, as well as his influential performances for Algeria over the last 12 months.

Banyana Banyana were beaten to the Women’s National Team of the Year award by Nigeria, though they were always outsiders for the prize.

Nigeria had claimed the 2016 Women’s African Nations Cup and were favourites for the title.

Uganda were named the men’s award winner after they won qualification for the African Nations Cup finals for the first time since 1978.

Gambian match official Bakary Gassama, who was in the middle when Sundowns played the second leg of their Champions League final away in Alexandria against Zamalek, won the Referee of the Year award.

ALL THE WINNERS

Player of the Year: Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Leicester City)

African-based Player of the Year: Danis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Women’s Player of the Year: Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria)

Coach of the Year: Pitso Mosimane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Youth Player of the Year: Alex Iwobi (Nigeria & Arsenal)

Most Promising Talent: Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria & Manchester City)

Men’s National Team of the Year: Uganda

Women’s National Team of the Year: Nigeria

Club of the Year: Mamelodi Sundowns

Referee of the Year: Bakary Gassama (Gambia)