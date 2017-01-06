 TIMELINE: Sundowns coach Mosimane’s rise and rise to best coach in Africa - Times LIVE
   
Fri Jan 06 16:40:53 SAST 2017

TIMELINE: Sundowns coach Mosimane’s rise and rise to best coach in Africa

Mahlatse Mphahlele | 2017-01-06 15:46:57.0
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is the first South African coach to claim the continent’s top honour. Picture credits: Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane was crowned African Coach of the Year on Thursday during the Confederation of African Football (Caf) awards held in Nigeria. Here is a timeline of his coaching career so far.

July 2001:

Appointed head coach of SuperSport United.

September 2004:

Guides SuperSport to SAA Supa8 success

May 2005:

Guides SuperSport to Absa Cup success

May 2005:

Wins 2004-05 season Premier Soccer League (PSL) coach of the year award

January 2006:

Serves as Bafana Bafana assistant coach to Ted Dumitru at the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations

October 2006:

Appointed interim coach of Bafana Bafana.

February 2007:

Appointed assistant coach to Carlos Alberto Parreira for Bafana

June 2010:

Assists Parreira at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. Bafana exited in the first round

July 2010:

Appointed Bafana coach

June 2012:

Fired as Bafana coach

December 2012:

Appointed Sundowns coach

May 2014:

Guides Sundowns to their first PSL title in eight years

May 2015:

Coaches Downs to Nedbank Cup success

December 2015:

Guides Sundowns to Telkom Knockout Cup success

May 2016:

Leads Downs to a second league title in two years‚ with a record 71 points

September 2016:

Guides Sundowns past Zesco United in the semifinals to the Caf Champions League final

October 2016:

Sundowns win the Champions League 3-2 on aggregate over Zamalek

January 2016:

Named African coach of the year.

  - TMG Digital

