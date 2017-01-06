TIMELINE: Sundowns coach Mosimane’s rise and rise to best coach in Africa
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane was crowned African Coach of the Year on Thursday during the Confederation of African Football (Caf) awards held in Nigeria. Here is a timeline of his coaching career so far.
July 2001:
Appointed head coach of SuperSport United.
September 2004:
Guides SuperSport to SAA Supa8 success
May 2005:
Guides SuperSport to Absa Cup success
May 2005:
Wins 2004-05 season Premier Soccer League (PSL) coach of the year award
January 2006:
Serves as Bafana Bafana assistant coach to Ted Dumitru at the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations
October 2006:
Appointed interim coach of Bafana Bafana.
February 2007:
Appointed assistant coach to Carlos Alberto Parreira for Bafana
June 2010:
Assists Parreira at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. Bafana exited in the first round
July 2010:
Appointed Bafana coach
June 2012:
Fired as Bafana coach
December 2012:
Appointed Sundowns coach
May 2014:
Guides Sundowns to their first PSL title in eight years
May 2015:
Coaches Downs to Nedbank Cup success
December 2015:
Guides Sundowns to Telkom Knockout Cup success
May 2016:
Leads Downs to a second league title in two years‚ with a record 71 points
September 2016:
Guides Sundowns past Zesco United in the semifinals to the Caf Champions League final
October 2016:
Sundowns win the Champions League 3-2 on aggregate over Zamalek
January 2016:
Named African coach of the year.
- TMG Digital
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.